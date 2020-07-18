All apartments in New York
Find more places like 400 Fifth Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
400 Fifth Avenue
Last updated July 16 2020 at 9:20 PM

400 Fifth Avenue

400 5th Avenue · (212) 688-1000 ext. 282
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Garment District
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Luxury Places
See all

Location

400 5th Avenue, New York, NY 10018
Garment District

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 47-E · Avail. now

$9,800

2 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
gym
pool
concierge
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
business center
conference room
clubhouse
concierge
doorman
gym
parking
pool
garage
Stunning Split 2 bedroom 2.5 bath layout with open kitchen and views located on Fifth Avenue, Heart of New York City. This apartment atop of a five-star hotel with 180-degree views of Hudson River, East River, and Chrysler building from its uniquely designed diamond angled windows. The unit features Custom Italian Poilform Kitchen with Miele and Subzero appliances, Bathrooms with Deep Zuma Immersion Tubs and Luxe Black Oak and Haisa Marble flooring, Washer & Dryer in the unit. Residents here enjoy 24-hour doorman and concierge, over 3000 SF fitness center, residential lounge with outdoor fireplaces, and Business center with a private conference room. Residents can also have access to Michelin- starred restaurant on the premises, bar, and room service from the hotel (with additional fee).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 400 Fifth Avenue have any available units?
400 Fifth Avenue has a unit available for $9,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 400 Fifth Avenue have?
Some of 400 Fifth Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 400 Fifth Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
400 Fifth Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 400 Fifth Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 400 Fifth Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 400 Fifth Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 400 Fifth Avenue offers parking.
Does 400 Fifth Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 400 Fifth Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 400 Fifth Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 400 Fifth Avenue has a pool.
Does 400 Fifth Avenue have accessible units?
No, 400 Fifth Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 400 Fifth Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 400 Fifth Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 400 Fifth Avenue?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

7 West 21st street
7 West 21st Street
New York, NY 10010
The Bamford
333 East 56th Street
New York, NY 10022
The Octagon
888 Main St
New York, NY 10044
The Barclay
1755 York Avenue
New York, NY 10128
Parc 77
50 W 77th St
New York, NY 10024
1422 Third Avenue
1422 3rd Avenue
New York, NY 10028
Avalon Morningside Park
1 Morningside Dr
New York, NY 10027
Grand Tier
1930 Broadway
New York, NY 10023

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Luxury PlacesNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYBronx, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideChelsea
Hell's KitchenMidtown EastFinancial District
Washington HeightsHarlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity