Step right into your beautiful new two bedroom, two bathroom home. This 8th floor apartment has a newly renovated eat in kitchen with condo finishes equipped with a dishwasher and stainless steel appliances. Two full bathrooms and two equally sized large bedrooms. Windowed bathroom and kitchen creating tons of natural light throughout the apartment. Six large closets to store all of your belongings, a true gem in NYC. Available ASAP. 24 hour doorman/elevator building with laundry. Close to subways and buses. Walk to your midtown office! Call/Text Lindsay with any questions, 520-247-4353. Video tour coming ASAP.