All apartments in New York
Find more places like 40 Mercer Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
40 Mercer Street
Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:34 AM

40 Mercer Street

40 Mercer Street · (212) 941-2632
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

40 Mercer Street, New York, NY 10013
SoHo

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 27 · Avail. now

$14,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
courtyard
doorman
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
lobby
sauna
Expansive 2 bed 2 bath corner unit boasting 11 ceilings, floor to ceiling windows with motorized window panes and shades, white oak flooring, limitless custom cabinetry and an entertainers dream open chef kitchen.The serene master suite includes 2 large walk in closet and a grand en-suite bathroom with state of the art finishes. Off the living room, the second bedroom has been enhanced with a sliding door allowing for the option to use as an additional entertaining space. The exquisite collaboration between hotel visionary Andre Balazs and, Pritzker Prize winning "starchitect" Jean Nouvel's blends progressive architecture with modern mechanical innovation at its finest! 40 Mercer is a full service, white glove building located on a quiet cobblestone street in the premier Soho. The building offers the most discerning buyer utmost luxury with a 24 hour attended lobby, landscaped courtyard, rooftop garden, underground parking providing direct access to the building, a state of the art gym and spa center featuring a 50 foot T-shaped lap pool, steam room and sauna.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 40 Mercer Street have any available units?
40 Mercer Street has a unit available for $14,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 40 Mercer Street have?
Some of 40 Mercer Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 40 Mercer Street currently offering any rent specials?
40 Mercer Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 40 Mercer Street pet-friendly?
No, 40 Mercer Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 40 Mercer Street offer parking?
Yes, 40 Mercer Street does offer parking.
Does 40 Mercer Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 40 Mercer Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 40 Mercer Street have a pool?
Yes, 40 Mercer Street has a pool.
Does 40 Mercer Street have accessible units?
No, 40 Mercer Street does not have accessible units.
Does 40 Mercer Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 40 Mercer Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 40 Mercer Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Eugene
435 West 31st Street
New York, NY 10001
Aalto 57
1065 2nd Ave
New York, NY 10022
South Park Tower
124 West 60th Street
New York, NY 10023
Chelsea Landmark
55 W 25th St
New York, NY 10010
Two Lincoln Square
60 West 66th Street
New York, NY 10023
222 W80
222 W 80th St
New York, NY 10024
The Chrystie
229 Chrystie St
New York, NY 10002
Sutton Marquis
417 East 57th Street
New York, NY 10022

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity