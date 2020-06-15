40 Mercer Street

Amenities

Expansive 2 bed 2 bath corner unit boasting 11 ceilings, floor to ceiling windows with motorized window panes and shades, white oak flooring, limitless custom cabinetry and an entertainers dream open chef kitchen.The serene master suite includes 2 large walk in closet and a grand en-suite bathroom with state of the art finishes. Off the living room, the second bedroom has been enhanced with a sliding door allowing for the option to use as an additional entertaining space. The exquisite collaboration between hotel visionary Andre Balazs and, Pritzker Prize winning "starchitect" Jean Nouvel's blends progressive architecture with modern mechanical innovation at its finest! 40 Mercer is a full service, white glove building located on a quiet cobblestone street in the premier Soho. The building offers the most discerning buyer utmost luxury with a 24 hour attended lobby, landscaped courtyard, rooftop garden, underground parking providing direct access to the building, a state of the art gym and spa center featuring a 50 foot T-shaped lap pool, steam room and sauna.