Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:35 AM

4 West 21st Street

4 West 21st Street · (917) 578-9551
Location

4 West 21st Street, New York, NY 10010
Flatiron District

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 17-B · Avail. now

$4,995

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
24hr concierge
doorman
gym
parking
garage
hot tub
Modern, elegant and spacious, this high floor airy one bedroom loft is the epitome of downtown luxury with dreamlike city views. Housed in a contemporary building designed by preeminent architect Hugh Hardy, 4 West 21st Street offers residents unparalleled luxury and style in its every amenity- a 24 hour concierge, a fully equipped gym, a 2500 square foot landscaped common outdoor space, and onsite parking in the building.
Enter Residence 17B through an over-sized solid oak door into a dramatic foyer perfect for displaying your art collection. This gracefully leads you down a wide hallway into the covetable chef's kitchen outfitted with top-of-the-line fixtures including sleek Poliform Varenna white gloss cabinets, solid Pied Auberge stone counter-tops, a Sub-Zero refrigerator, Miele gas range and dishwasher, and an extra-large Kohler sink with disposal. The sun-flooded living room has floor-to-ceiling windows highlighting the picturesque northern and western views.
17B also features custom closets throughout the apartment, a full-size vented washer/dryer, striking dark-stained oak floors, central air-conditioning, and a spa-like bathroom with Glastos honed floors and walls, and a frameless glass shower.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4 West 21st Street have any available units?
4 West 21st Street has a unit available for $4,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 4 West 21st Street have?
Some of 4 West 21st Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4 West 21st Street currently offering any rent specials?
4 West 21st Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4 West 21st Street pet-friendly?
No, 4 West 21st Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 4 West 21st Street offer parking?
Yes, 4 West 21st Street does offer parking.
Does 4 West 21st Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4 West 21st Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4 West 21st Street have a pool?
No, 4 West 21st Street does not have a pool.
Does 4 West 21st Street have accessible units?
No, 4 West 21st Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4 West 21st Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4 West 21st Street has units with dishwashers.
