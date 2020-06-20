Amenities

Modern, elegant and spacious, this high floor airy one bedroom loft is the epitome of downtown luxury with dreamlike city views. Housed in a contemporary building designed by preeminent architect Hugh Hardy, 4 West 21st Street offers residents unparalleled luxury and style in its every amenity- a 24 hour concierge, a fully equipped gym, a 2500 square foot landscaped common outdoor space, and onsite parking in the building.

Enter Residence 17B through an over-sized solid oak door into a dramatic foyer perfect for displaying your art collection. This gracefully leads you down a wide hallway into the covetable chef's kitchen outfitted with top-of-the-line fixtures including sleek Poliform Varenna white gloss cabinets, solid Pied Auberge stone counter-tops, a Sub-Zero refrigerator, Miele gas range and dishwasher, and an extra-large Kohler sink with disposal. The sun-flooded living room has floor-to-ceiling windows highlighting the picturesque northern and western views.

17B also features custom closets throughout the apartment, a full-size vented washer/dryer, striking dark-stained oak floors, central air-conditioning, and a spa-like bathroom with Glastos honed floors and walls, and a frameless glass shower.