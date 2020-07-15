4 East 30th Street

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

No Fee. 1 month free on a 12 month lease. Gross price $3,000.

This spacious two bedroom unit features a large living room with plenty of space for your couch, television, and additional furniture. Both bedrooms are generously sized and additional features include a separate kitchen with breakfast bar and hardwood floors throughout.



The building is located in the heart of the NoMad neighborhood and is only a few blocks from the 6, R, and W trains as well as Madison Square Park.



Pets are welcome.