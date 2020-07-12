All apartments in New York
395 Broadway
Last updated July 6 2020 at 8:45 AM

395 Broadway

395 Broadway · (212) 941-2672
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

395 Broadway, New York, NY 10013
Tribeca

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 12D · Avail. now

$5,495

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
lobby
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
lobby
Corner 1200sqf Classic Tribeca Loft offering amazing light, air, and direct Hudson River Views, with soaring 12 foot ceilings, hardwood floors, endless storage. Open kitchen with gas stove and dishwasher, laundry room in unit. Expansive landscaped roof deck with 360 views of Manhattan, laundry on every other floor, ornate marble lobby with terrazzo floors, and intricate ceiling moldings. Centrally located near express stop for all trains Hudson River Park, Soho Little Italy, Chinatown, Nolita.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 395 Broadway have any available units?
395 Broadway has a unit available for $5,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 395 Broadway have?
Some of 395 Broadway's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 395 Broadway currently offering any rent specials?
395 Broadway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 395 Broadway pet-friendly?
No, 395 Broadway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 395 Broadway offer parking?
No, 395 Broadway does not offer parking.
Does 395 Broadway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 395 Broadway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 395 Broadway have a pool?
No, 395 Broadway does not have a pool.
Does 395 Broadway have accessible units?
No, 395 Broadway does not have accessible units.
Does 395 Broadway have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 395 Broadway has units with dishwashers.
