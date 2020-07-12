395 Broadway

Amenities
Corner 1200sqf Classic Tribeca Loft offering amazing light, air, and direct Hudson River Views, with soaring 12 foot ceilings, hardwood floors, endless storage. Open kitchen with gas stove and dishwasher, laundry room in unit. Expansive landscaped roof deck with 360 views of Manhattan, laundry on every other floor, ornate marble lobby with terrazzo floors, and intricate ceiling moldings. Centrally located near express stop for all trains Hudson River Park, Soho Little Italy, Chinatown, Nolita.