385 Greenwich St
Last updated July 11 2020 at 4:17 AM

385 Greenwich St

385 Greenwich Street · (347) 661-2535
Location

385 Greenwich Street, New York, NY 10013
Tribeca

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 1A · Avail. now

$9,995

4 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
*Welcome to 385 Greenwich Street.*

*Flex 4-Bed. Please request floor-plan. Great layout.*

Come view this sprawling 3-bed 2-bath, full floor loft, perfectly tucked away on the corner of N. Moore and Greenwich St, in Prime TriBeCa.

Step into your private, full-floor, oasis. This home has it all: dramatic 11? ceilings, charming exposed brick and a decorative fireplace. This corner layout offers southern and western exposures that fill the entire space with great natural sunlight. The Chef?s kitchen comes fully equipped with high end stainless steel appliances, including a dishwasher. There?s an expansive breakfast bar and plenty of cabinet and counter space.

The living room has three oversized windows.There?s a separate dinning area off to the side. The master-suite can easily fit a California king size bed, has a massive walk in closet and a beautifully appointment bath equipped with double sinks, a deep soaking tub and a stand up shower. The two additional bedrooms can each fit a queen size bed. There?s a large second bath, a washer/dryer and an abundance of closet space throughout.

Location! Location!

Located in the heart of TriBeCa and just south of Soho you are in the center of downtown chic. You'll be in close proximity to amazing restaurants, cool bars and some of the city's finest shops. Easy access to multiple subway lines.

This gem will not last!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 385 Greenwich St have any available units?
385 Greenwich St has a unit available for $9,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 385 Greenwich St have?
Some of 385 Greenwich St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 385 Greenwich St currently offering any rent specials?
385 Greenwich St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 385 Greenwich St pet-friendly?
No, 385 Greenwich St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 385 Greenwich St offer parking?
No, 385 Greenwich St does not offer parking.
Does 385 Greenwich St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 385 Greenwich St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 385 Greenwich St have a pool?
No, 385 Greenwich St does not have a pool.
Does 385 Greenwich St have accessible units?
No, 385 Greenwich St does not have accessible units.
Does 385 Greenwich St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 385 Greenwich St has units with dishwashers.
