385 Greenwich St

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities

*Welcome to 385 Greenwich Street.*



*Flex 4-Bed. Please request floor-plan. Great layout.*



Come view this sprawling 3-bed 2-bath, full floor loft, perfectly tucked away on the corner of N. Moore and Greenwich St, in Prime TriBeCa.



Step into your private, full-floor, oasis. This home has it all: dramatic 11? ceilings, charming exposed brick and a decorative fireplace. This corner layout offers southern and western exposures that fill the entire space with great natural sunlight. The Chef?s kitchen comes fully equipped with high end stainless steel appliances, including a dishwasher. There?s an expansive breakfast bar and plenty of cabinet and counter space.



The living room has three oversized windows.There?s a separate dinning area off to the side. The master-suite can easily fit a California king size bed, has a massive walk in closet and a beautifully appointment bath equipped with double sinks, a deep soaking tub and a stand up shower. The two additional bedrooms can each fit a queen size bed. There?s a large second bath, a washer/dryer and an abundance of closet space throughout.



Location! Location!



Located in the heart of TriBeCa and just south of Soho you are in the center of downtown chic. You'll be in close proximity to amazing restaurants, cool bars and some of the city's finest shops. Easy access to multiple subway lines.



This gem will not last!