New York, NY
385 Grand Street
Last updated June 9 2020 at 3:21 AM

385 Grand Street

385 Grand Street · (646) 462-0226
Location

385 Grand Street, New York, NY 10002
Lower East Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit L1407 · Avail. now

$3,700

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garage
gym
doorman
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
doorman
gym
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Light filled and airy 800 sq foot one bedroom terrace in Seward Park featuring expansive southwest views towards Downtown Manhattan. Large open living room, adjoining foyer, windowed kitchen, windowed bath, generously proportioned bedroom with double exposure. Unit has parquet wood tile floors, and four closets provide a labyrinth of excellent storage.Seward Park Co-op amenities include a fully equipped on-premise gym, two private gated parks, playroom, community room, and on-site laundry. Reliable management & maintenance on premise.1 block to the F train at East Broadway and just down the street from nearby Essex Crossing with Trader Joe's, Target, Regal Cinemas, the new Essex Street Market and countless other points of interest.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 385 Grand Street have any available units?
385 Grand Street has a unit available for $3,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 385 Grand Street have?
Some of 385 Grand Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 385 Grand Street currently offering any rent specials?
385 Grand Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 385 Grand Street pet-friendly?
No, 385 Grand Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 385 Grand Street offer parking?
Yes, 385 Grand Street does offer parking.
Does 385 Grand Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 385 Grand Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 385 Grand Street have a pool?
No, 385 Grand Street does not have a pool.
Does 385 Grand Street have accessible units?
No, 385 Grand Street does not have accessible units.
Does 385 Grand Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 385 Grand Street does not have units with dishwashers.
