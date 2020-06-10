385 Grand Street

Amenities

Light filled and airy 800 sq foot one bedroom terrace in Seward Park featuring expansive southwest views towards Downtown Manhattan. Large open living room, adjoining foyer, windowed kitchen, windowed bath, generously proportioned bedroom with double exposure. Unit has parquet wood tile floors, and four closets provide a labyrinth of excellent storage.Seward Park Co-op amenities include a fully equipped on-premise gym, two private gated parks, playroom, community room, and on-site laundry. Reliable management & maintenance on premise.1 block to the F train at East Broadway and just down the street from nearby Essex Crossing with Trader Joe's, Target, Regal Cinemas, the new Essex Street Market and countless other points of interest.