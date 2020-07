Amenities

This large 1 bedroom apartment accented by exposed brick walls. Apartment features a beautiful marble bathroom, washer & dryer, and granite kitchen including a wine cooler and dishwasher. Available for October 1 occupancy. East Village location is great for restaurants, bars, and nightlife. Steps to the uptown and downtown busses. Short walk to the L, 6, N, and R trains.Please call for an appointment to view.