PRIVATE TERRACE -- Full floor in wide townhouse on Bleecker and Perry Streets in the heart of the West Village. Oversized master bedroom with smaller second bedroom and third bonus room off of master bedroom, perfect as a den or home office. Three wood burning fireplaces. Central Air Conditioning. Modern kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Extensive closets and built-in storage. Private outdoor terrace. There is even a washer/dryer. The best shopping, restaurants and recreation in the city are just outside the door. Pets considered on a case-by-case basis.