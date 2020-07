Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities

Large Floor Through 3 Bedroom 2 BathApartment features: Marble Bathroom, Great Light, 8 Windows, Full Size Bedrooms, Double sink in bathroom, Jacuzi, Breakfast Bar, and MoreUnder 500 Feet from the A, C, B, and D trains.Less than 0.5 Miles from the 1, 2, and 3 trains.Located near shops, restaurants, farmers markets, entertainment, and much more.Easy approval process Move Right InOn site super$20 Credit Check Fee Per Person* No Broker Fee No Hidden Fee's