376 Broadway

Available NOW



Views view views from this 23rd floor spacious 2 bedroom / 1.5 bathroom apartment. The Empire State, full city scape and Hudson River offer jaw dropping vistas.



A large living room faces west with room for both a living and dining area. Queen sized master bedroom and a second bedroom/office face north.



The building has an attended lobby, elevator, live-in super and laundry in the basement.



This won't last long - contact me for a showing today.,High-rise Elevator Building Heart of Great Tribeca. Beautiful corner nice views next to the Federal Plaza. 24/7 Doorman Building oversized windows with Courtyard and Laundry Room.

No Pets please.



for appointment please call mike bhuiyan or e-mail: mike.bhuiyan@djkresidential.com. 347-248-9726.