New York, NY
376 Broadway
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:21 PM

376 Broadway

376 Broadway · (716) 725-9136
Location

376 Broadway, New York, NY 10013
Civic Center

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 23-F · Avail. now

$4,195

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

on-site laundry
elevator
doorman
courtyard
lobby
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
courtyard
doorman
elevator
on-site laundry
lobby
Available NOW

Views view views from this 23rd floor spacious 2 bedroom / 1.5 bathroom apartment. The Empire State, full city scape and Hudson River offer jaw dropping vistas.

A large living room faces west with room for both a living and dining area. Queen sized master bedroom and a second bedroom/office face north.

The building has an attended lobby, elevator, live-in super and laundry in the basement.

This won't last long - contact me for a showing today.,High-rise Elevator Building Heart of Great Tribeca. Beautiful corner nice views next to the Federal Plaza. 24/7 Doorman Building oversized windows with Courtyard and Laundry Room.
No Pets please.

for appointment please call mike bhuiyan or e-mail: mike.bhuiyan@djkresidential.com. 347-248-9726.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 376 Broadway have any available units?
376 Broadway has a unit available for $4,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 376 Broadway have?
Some of 376 Broadway's amenities include on-site laundry, elevator, and doorman. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 376 Broadway currently offering any rent specials?
376 Broadway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 376 Broadway pet-friendly?
No, 376 Broadway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 376 Broadway offer parking?
No, 376 Broadway does not offer parking.
Does 376 Broadway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 376 Broadway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 376 Broadway have a pool?
No, 376 Broadway does not have a pool.
Does 376 Broadway have accessible units?
No, 376 Broadway does not have accessible units.
Does 376 Broadway have units with dishwashers?
No, 376 Broadway does not have units with dishwashers.
