Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities doorman gym on-site laundry

Brand new Kitchen, Newly RenovatedTONS of natural light throughout the day. Abundant closet space in this king size bedroom, as well as a walk-in-closet in the common area. Brand-new kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, large breakfast bar and a spacious dining foyer that makes this unit ideal for entertaining guests. The building is loaded with amenities, such as: - Gym - Laundry Room - - 24 Hour Doorman - Playroom ...and more!