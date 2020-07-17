370 Saint Nicholas Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

West 129th Street & Saint Nicholas Avenue



This beautiful 3 bedroom located in a pristine co-op building is a rare find and will not last! Huge sprawling space overlooking Saint Nicholas Park and absolutely flooded with light! Skylights and a wood-burning fireplace make this apartment super unique and special.



*3 ample sized bedrooms - one master with en-suite bathroom & jacuzzi tub

*Tons of closet space

*WOOD BURNING FIREPLACE!

*Washer/ Dryer in the unit

*Spacious kitchen with separate eating area

*2 Full Bathrooms

*SPACE & LIGHT,LOCATION LOCATION LOCATION is the order of the day too...size and awesome finishes don't hurt either!



129th and St. Nicholas Avenue calling your name!!!



This has all the makings of a great New York apartment - laundry, dishwasher, fireplace, high ceilings, great location close to anything you need...grab your paperwork, text your roommate, and give me a call SUPER DUPER ASAP so we can make this baby yours...this will go fast!



Apartment Features:



* In the finishing stages of a complete renovation

* Lots of cabinets and lots of closets

* TWO lovely bathrooms

* Eat in kitchen with stainless steel appliances and dishwasher

* Laundry in the building

* High ceilings

* Gorgeous living room with fireplace



Neighborhood Features:



* Exciting area

* So many great restaurants and bars to choose from right there

* Gyms, banks, and laundromats aplenty in the area

* All the convenient shopping you could ever want close by

* Perfect proximity to CCNY (REALLY close) and Columbia University

* St. Nicholas Park and all of its greenery is DIRECTLY across the street



*** Brokers please TEXT only***