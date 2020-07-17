All apartments in New York
370 Saint Nicholas Avenue

370 Saint Nicholas Avenue · (212) 913-9058
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

370 Saint Nicholas Avenue, New York, NY 10027
Manhattanville

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 5-B · Avail. now

$3,700

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
West 129th Street & Saint Nicholas Avenue

This beautiful 3 bedroom located in a pristine co-op building is a rare find and will not last! Huge sprawling space overlooking Saint Nicholas Park and absolutely flooded with light! Skylights and a wood-burning fireplace make this apartment super unique and special.

*3 ample sized bedrooms - one master with en-suite bathroom & jacuzzi tub
*Tons of closet space
*WOOD BURNING FIREPLACE!
*Washer/ Dryer in the unit
*Spacious kitchen with separate eating area
*2 Full Bathrooms
*SPACE & LIGHT,LOCATION LOCATION LOCATION is the order of the day too...size and awesome finishes don't hurt either!

129th and St. Nicholas Avenue calling your name!!!

This has all the makings of a great New York apartment - laundry, dishwasher, fireplace, high ceilings, great location close to anything you need...grab your paperwork, text your roommate, and give me a call SUPER DUPER ASAP so we can make this baby yours...this will go fast!

Apartment Features:

* In the finishing stages of a complete renovation
* Lots of cabinets and lots of closets
* TWO lovely bathrooms
* Eat in kitchen with stainless steel appliances and dishwasher
* Laundry in the building
* High ceilings
* Gorgeous living room with fireplace

Neighborhood Features:

* Exciting area
* So many great restaurants and bars to choose from right there
* Gyms, banks, and laundromats aplenty in the area
* All the convenient shopping you could ever want close by
* Perfect proximity to CCNY (REALLY close) and Columbia University
* St. Nicholas Park and all of its greenery is DIRECTLY across the street

*** Brokers please TEXT only***

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 370 Saint Nicholas Avenue have any available units?
370 Saint Nicholas Avenue has a unit available for $3,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 370 Saint Nicholas Avenue have?
Some of 370 Saint Nicholas Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 370 Saint Nicholas Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
370 Saint Nicholas Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 370 Saint Nicholas Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 370 Saint Nicholas Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 370 Saint Nicholas Avenue offer parking?
No, 370 Saint Nicholas Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 370 Saint Nicholas Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 370 Saint Nicholas Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 370 Saint Nicholas Avenue have a pool?
No, 370 Saint Nicholas Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 370 Saint Nicholas Avenue have accessible units?
No, 370 Saint Nicholas Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 370 Saint Nicholas Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 370 Saint Nicholas Avenue has units with dishwashers.
