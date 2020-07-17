370 Saint Nicholas Avenue

Amenities
West 129th Street & Saint Nicholas Avenue
This beautiful 3 bedroom located in a pristine co-op building is a rare find and will not last! Huge sprawling space overlooking Saint Nicholas Park and absolutely flooded with light! Skylights and a wood-burning fireplace make this apartment super unique and special.
*3 ample sized bedrooms - one master with en-suite bathroom & jacuzzi tub
*Tons of closet space
*WOOD BURNING FIREPLACE!
*Washer/ Dryer in the unit
*Spacious kitchen with separate eating area
*2 Full Bathrooms
*SPACE & LIGHT,LOCATION LOCATION LOCATION is the order of the day too...size and awesome finishes don't hurt either!
129th and St. Nicholas Avenue calling your name!!!
This has all the makings of a great New York apartment - laundry, dishwasher, fireplace, high ceilings, great location close to anything you need...grab your paperwork, text your roommate, and give me a call SUPER DUPER ASAP so we can make this baby yours...this will go fast!
Apartment Features:
* In the finishing stages of a complete renovation
* Lots of cabinets and lots of closets
* TWO lovely bathrooms
* Eat in kitchen with stainless steel appliances and dishwasher
* Laundry in the building
* High ceilings
* Gorgeous living room with fireplace
Neighborhood Features:
* Exciting area
* So many great restaurants and bars to choose from right there
* Gyms, banks, and laundromats aplenty in the area
* All the convenient shopping you could ever want close by
* Perfect proximity to CCNY (REALLY close) and Columbia University
* St. Nicholas Park and all of its greenery is DIRECTLY across the street
*** Brokers please TEXT only***