37 Crosby St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities key fob access lobby

37 Crosby Street



NO FEE - BRAND NEW FLOOR THROUGH 3 BEDROOM + 3 BATHROOM - WASHER/DRYER - FURNISHED ROOF DECK!



Listing Details:

-Brand New Renovations!

-In-Unit Washer/Dryer!

-2 King Size Bedrooms with Windows and Closet Space

-1 Queen Size Bedrooms with Windows and Closet Space

-Miele & Liebherr Stainless Steel Kitchen Appliances - Refrigerator, Stove/Oven, Microwave, Wine Cooler and Dishwasher!

-Gourmet Chef's Kitchen with Marble Counter-tops and Wood Cabinetry

-Massive Living and Dining Area Layout with Crosby Street Views

-2 Full Size En Suite Bathrooms with Glass Door Stall Showers

-1 Communal Bathroom with Bathtub + Sink Vanities

-Central AC and Heating Units in Each Room

-Wide Plank Walnut Stained Hardwood Floors

-Exposed Brick

-Recessed and Overhead Lighting with Dimmers

-Great Natural Light

-Quiet Apartment!

-Furnished Roof Deck with Amazing NYC Views!

-Well Maintained Walk-Up Building

-Renovated Hallways and Lobby

-Key Fob Entrance

-Local Super



Transportation: 6, B, D, F, M, N, R



Please Note:

- Advertised pictures are stock photos that represent the layout and quality of renovations in the apartment.



-Advertised price is the net effective rent with 2 months free on a 1 year lease term. Gross Rent = $9,500.00