37 Crosby St

Amenities
37 Crosby Street
NO FEE - BRAND NEW FLOOR THROUGH 3 BEDROOM + 3 BATHROOM - WASHER/DRYER - FURNISHED ROOF DECK!
Listing Details:
-Brand New Renovations!
-In-Unit Washer/Dryer!
-2 King Size Bedrooms with Windows and Closet Space
-1 Queen Size Bedrooms with Windows and Closet Space
-Miele & Liebherr Stainless Steel Kitchen Appliances - Refrigerator, Stove/Oven, Microwave, Wine Cooler and Dishwasher!
-Gourmet Chef's Kitchen with Marble Counter-tops and Wood Cabinetry
-Massive Living and Dining Area Layout with Crosby Street Views
-2 Full Size En Suite Bathrooms with Glass Door Stall Showers
-1 Communal Bathroom with Bathtub + Sink Vanities
-Central AC and Heating Units in Each Room
-Wide Plank Walnut Stained Hardwood Floors
-Exposed Brick
-Recessed and Overhead Lighting with Dimmers
-Great Natural Light
-Quiet Apartment!
-Furnished Roof Deck with Amazing NYC Views!
-Well Maintained Walk-Up Building
-Renovated Hallways and Lobby
-Key Fob Entrance
-Local Super
Transportation: 6, B, D, F, M, N, R
Please Note:
- Advertised pictures are stock photos that represent the layout and quality of renovations in the apartment.
-Advertised price is the net effective rent with 2 months free on a 1 year lease term. Gross Rent = $9,500.00