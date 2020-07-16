All apartments in New York
Last updated July 7 2020 at 10:09 PM

37 Crosby St

37 Crosby Street · (516) 225-7739
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

37 Crosby Street, New York, NY 10013
SoHo

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 5A · Avail. now

$7,916

3 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
key fob access
lobby
37 Crosby Street

NO FEE - BRAND NEW FLOOR THROUGH 3 BEDROOM + 3 BATHROOM - WASHER/DRYER - FURNISHED ROOF DECK!

Listing Details:
-Brand New Renovations!
-In-Unit Washer/Dryer!
-2 King Size Bedrooms with Windows and Closet Space
-1 Queen Size Bedrooms with Windows and Closet Space
-Miele & Liebherr Stainless Steel Kitchen Appliances - Refrigerator, Stove/Oven, Microwave, Wine Cooler and Dishwasher!
-Gourmet Chef's Kitchen with Marble Counter-tops and Wood Cabinetry
-Massive Living and Dining Area Layout with Crosby Street Views
-2 Full Size En Suite Bathrooms with Glass Door Stall Showers
-1 Communal Bathroom with Bathtub + Sink Vanities
-Central AC and Heating Units in Each Room
-Wide Plank Walnut Stained Hardwood Floors
-Exposed Brick
-Recessed and Overhead Lighting with Dimmers
-Great Natural Light
-Quiet Apartment!
-Furnished Roof Deck with Amazing NYC Views!
-Well Maintained Walk-Up Building
-Renovated Hallways and Lobby
-Key Fob Entrance
-Local Super

Transportation: 6, B, D, F, M, N, R

Please Note:
- Advertised pictures are stock photos that represent the layout and quality of renovations in the apartment.

-Advertised price is the net effective rent with 2 months free on a 1 year lease term. Gross Rent = $9,500.00

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 37 Crosby St have any available units?
37 Crosby St has a unit available for $7,916 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 37 Crosby St have?
Some of 37 Crosby St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 37 Crosby St currently offering any rent specials?
37 Crosby St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 37 Crosby St pet-friendly?
No, 37 Crosby St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 37 Crosby St offer parking?
No, 37 Crosby St does not offer parking.
Does 37 Crosby St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 37 Crosby St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 37 Crosby St have a pool?
No, 37 Crosby St does not have a pool.
Does 37 Crosby St have accessible units?
No, 37 Crosby St does not have accessible units.
Does 37 Crosby St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 37 Crosby St has units with dishwashers.
