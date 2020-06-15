All apartments in New York
Find more places like 3671 Broadway.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
3671 Broadway
Last updated May 11 2020 at 7:56 AM

3671 Broadway

3671 Broadway · (646) 600-4838
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Harlem
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3671 Broadway, New York, NY 10031
Harlem

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
elevator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
Gut renovated gorgeous 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms. High end luxury Condo finishes. Approximately 1,400sf with private Washer & Dryer in the apartment. Great layout with separate bedrooms and customized closet & storage space. Modern renovation with original Pre-War details, exposed brick. Stainless Steel appliances. Elevator building located very close to River and Park, multiple subway lines shopping and more. Now offering 2 months free!!! Price advertised is Net Effective with 2 month free on a 15 month lease. 1 year lease is possible as well. 

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3671 Broadway have any available units?
3671 Broadway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 3671 Broadway have?
Some of 3671 Broadway's amenities include in unit laundry, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3671 Broadway currently offering any rent specials?
3671 Broadway isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3671 Broadway pet-friendly?
No, 3671 Broadway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 3671 Broadway offer parking?
No, 3671 Broadway does not offer parking.
Does 3671 Broadway have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3671 Broadway offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3671 Broadway have a pool?
No, 3671 Broadway does not have a pool.
Does 3671 Broadway have accessible units?
No, 3671 Broadway does not have accessible units.
Does 3671 Broadway have units with dishwashers?
No, 3671 Broadway does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 3671 Broadway?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

19 Dutch
19 Dutch Street
New York, NY 10038
Monterey at Lex
1501 Lexington Avenue
New York, NY 10021
420 West 42nd Street
420 West 42nd Street
New York, NY 10036
Aire
200 West 67th Street
New York, NY 10023
The Capitol
776 Avenue of the Americas
New York, NY 10001
Prism
50 E 28th St
New York, NY 10016
800 Sixth
800 6th Ave
New York, NY 10001
London Terrace Gardens
435 West 23rd Street
New York, NY 10011

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity