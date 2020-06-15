3671 Broadway

Amenities

in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel elevator

Gut renovated gorgeous 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms. High end luxury Condo finishes. Approximately 1,400sf with private Washer & Dryer in the apartment. Great layout with separate bedrooms and customized closet & storage space. Modern renovation with original Pre-War details, exposed brick. Stainless Steel appliances. Elevator building located very close to River and Park, multiple subway lines shopping and more. Now offering 2 months free!!! Price advertised is Net Effective with 2 month free on a 15 month lease. 1 year lease is possible as well.