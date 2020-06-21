All apartments in New York
Last updated June 19 2020 at 7:13 AM

360 West 47th Street

360 West 47th Street · (718) 222-0211
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

360 West 47th Street, New York, NY 10036
Hell's Kitchen

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 3-A · Avail. now

$2,475

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
Very Bright Spacious Alcove Studio There is currently no wall in place but can be converted to a 1 bedroom. This studio is located in the heart of Midtown West! Brand new dishwasher was just installed.

Only two floors walk up, this apartment is located on the corner of 9th Avenue and West 47th Street a few blocks from all major subways. Dozens of restaurants, cafes and shops are also in close by. Close proximity to some neighborhood popular spots including 5 Napkin Burger, Sushi of Gari 46, Rudy's, Gyu-Kaku Japanese BBQ and so much more!

Call, Text or Email me for more information.

,Spacious and Newly Renovated *NO FEE* Alcove Studio--currently no wall in place but can easily be converted to 1 BED

5 Month Lease with 1 yr Renewal Option or 17 month Lease Option with increase in rent to $2595 effective May 1, 2016

Apartment Features:
-Newly Renovated
-Stainless Steel Kitchen Appliances
-Great Natural Light and Plenty of Overhead Lighting

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 360 West 47th Street have any available units?
360 West 47th Street has a unit available for $2,475 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 360 West 47th Street have?
Some of 360 West 47th Street's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 360 West 47th Street currently offering any rent specials?
360 West 47th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 360 West 47th Street pet-friendly?
No, 360 West 47th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 360 West 47th Street offer parking?
No, 360 West 47th Street does not offer parking.
Does 360 West 47th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 360 West 47th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 360 West 47th Street have a pool?
No, 360 West 47th Street does not have a pool.
Does 360 West 47th Street have accessible units?
No, 360 West 47th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 360 West 47th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 360 West 47th Street has units with dishwashers.
