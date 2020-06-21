360 West 47th Street

Amenities

Very Bright Spacious Alcove Studio There is currently no wall in place but can be converted to a 1 bedroom. This studio is located in the heart of Midtown West! Brand new dishwasher was just installed.



Only two floors walk up, this apartment is located on the corner of 9th Avenue and West 47th Street a few blocks from all major subways. Dozens of restaurants, cafes and shops are also in close by. Close proximity to some neighborhood popular spots including 5 Napkin Burger, Sushi of Gari 46, Rudy's, Gyu-Kaku Japanese BBQ and so much more!



Call, Text or Email me for more information.



5 Month Lease with 1 yr Renewal Option or 17 month Lease Option with increase in rent to $2595 effective May 1, 2016



Apartment Features:

-Newly Renovated

-Stainless Steel Kitchen Appliances

-Great Natural Light and Plenty of Overhead Lighting