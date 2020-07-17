All apartments in New York
Last updated July 3 2020 at 3:09 AM

359 West 53rd Street

359 West 53rd Street · (212) 957-4100
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

359 West 53rd Street, New York, NY 10019
Hell's Kitchen

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 2-B · Avail. now

$2,563

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
No Broker Fee, $2563/mo is net effective rent with 1 month free. Gross rent is $2795/mo. Call, Text or Email me for appointmentDETAILS: Actual Photos of ApartmentHeart of Hell's KitchenBeautifully UpdatedSS AppliancesLarge eat in KitchenHuge King Sized BedroomHardwood Floors ThroughoutSunny and BrightLive in Super*Ready to see this apartment?Located on the corner of 53rd and 9th Avenue, you're centrally located for the A,C,E, 1,2,3,N,R,Q,7 &S trains and a short commute to Penn Station or Port Authority.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 359 West 53rd Street have any available units?
359 West 53rd Street has a unit available for $2,563 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 359 West 53rd Street currently offering any rent specials?
359 West 53rd Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 359 West 53rd Street pet-friendly?
No, 359 West 53rd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 359 West 53rd Street offer parking?
No, 359 West 53rd Street does not offer parking.
Does 359 West 53rd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 359 West 53rd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 359 West 53rd Street have a pool?
No, 359 West 53rd Street does not have a pool.
Does 359 West 53rd Street have accessible units?
No, 359 West 53rd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 359 West 53rd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 359 West 53rd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 359 West 53rd Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 359 West 53rd Street does not have units with air conditioning.
