356 W 21st St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities doorman

Rare opportunity to live in a newly renovated and bright full-floor loft in the heart of Chelsea with three queen-sized bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms and state of the art appliances.



The apartment comes equipped with beautiful and new stainless steel appliances, a wine cooler, an electric fireplace, recessed lighting, genuine hardwood floors, an in-unit washer and dryer, central air conditioning and heating, and a virtual doorman system.



This apartment home is a rare gem on a quiet tree-lined block, close to transportation and all the best that Chelsea has to offer.



Net effective rent advertised, gross rent is 6400.