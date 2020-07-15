All apartments in New York
Find more places like 356 W 21st St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
356 W 21st St
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:21 PM

356 W 21st St

356 West 21st Street · (917) 670-4926
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Chelsea
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Luxury Places
See all

Location

356 West 21st Street, New York, NY 10011
Chelsea

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 · Avail. now

$5,907

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
doorman
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
doorman
Rare opportunity to live in a newly renovated and bright full-floor loft in the heart of Chelsea with three queen-sized bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms and state of the art appliances.

The apartment comes equipped with beautiful and new stainless steel appliances, a wine cooler, an electric fireplace, recessed lighting, genuine hardwood floors, an in-unit washer and dryer, central air conditioning and heating, and a virtual doorman system.

This apartment home is a rare gem on a quiet tree-lined block, close to transportation and all the best that Chelsea has to offer.

Net effective rent advertised, gross rent is 6400.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 356 W 21st St have any available units?
356 W 21st St has a unit available for $5,907 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 356 W 21st St have?
Some of 356 W 21st St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 356 W 21st St currently offering any rent specials?
356 W 21st St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 356 W 21st St pet-friendly?
No, 356 W 21st St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 356 W 21st St offer parking?
No, 356 W 21st St does not offer parking.
Does 356 W 21st St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 356 W 21st St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 356 W 21st St have a pool?
No, 356 W 21st St does not have a pool.
Does 356 W 21st St have accessible units?
No, 356 W 21st St does not have accessible units.
Does 356 W 21st St have units with dishwashers?
No, 356 W 21st St does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 356 W 21st St?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Monterey at Lex
1501 Lexington Avenue
New York, NY 10021
The Fairmont
300 East 75th Street
New York, NY 10021
The River Cliff
628 West 151 Street
New York, NY 10031
South Park Tower
124 West 60th Street
New York, NY 10023
Emerald Green
320 West 38th Street
New York, NY 10018
71 Broadway
71 Broadway
New York, NY 10004
The Lewis
411 W 35th St
New York, NY 10018
Avalon Clinton
515 W 52nd St
New York, NY 10019

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Luxury PlacesNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYBronx, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideChelsea
Hell's KitchenMidtown EastFinancial District
Washington HeightsHarlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity