Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:21 PM

353 Amsterdam Avenue

353 Amsterdam Avenue · (212) 994-3262
Location

353 Amsterdam Avenue, New York, NY 10024
Upper West Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4 · Avail. now

$3,695

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Wonderful Bi Level 2 bedroom on the second floor of a 5 story walk-up building in the heart of the Upper West Side~

Apartment features a huge 17x16 living room with dining alcove, large 11x14 1st bedroom and spacious 8x14 2nd bedroom, modern kitchen and bath~
Laundry on premises~

Sorry, No Pets~

Available 8/8~

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 353 Amsterdam Avenue have any available units?
353 Amsterdam Avenue has a unit available for $3,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 353 Amsterdam Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
353 Amsterdam Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 353 Amsterdam Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 353 Amsterdam Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 353 Amsterdam Avenue offer parking?
No, 353 Amsterdam Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 353 Amsterdam Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 353 Amsterdam Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 353 Amsterdam Avenue have a pool?
No, 353 Amsterdam Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 353 Amsterdam Avenue have accessible units?
No, 353 Amsterdam Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 353 Amsterdam Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 353 Amsterdam Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 353 Amsterdam Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 353 Amsterdam Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
