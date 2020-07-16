352 West 110th Street

Amenities
Make this modern luxury 2 bedroom 2 bathroom condo rental with balcony and laundry-in-unit your next Upper West Side home!!
The apartment features:
-2 bedrooms with 2 full bathrooms, King-size master bedroom and -Queen-size second bedroom/home office
-Bosch-brand washer and dryer set in unit
-Private balcony with room for patio furniture or plants
-Spacious eat-in living room with hardwood floors and recessed lighting
-Separate updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops and dishwasher
-Soft sconce-lighting
-Tall loft-like ceilings
-Built-in sprinkler system
-Crisp light hardwood floors
-Bright southern and western exposure
The Building:
-Two elevators, no-wait-sync-time
-Cyber-doorman answering system
-Secure package room
-Condo Building (owners mostly)
-Furnished rooftop with park and city views
-Few units on each floor (3 or less)
-Video surveillance system
-Floor-by-floor refuse chute and recycling room
-Regular super
Neighborhood & Commute:
-Across the street from Morningside Park and one block to Central Park
-Nearby supermarkets (Brand New H Mart blocks away, Central Market Fresh Market,Whole Foods)
-Starbucks across the street
-Weekly Farmers Market on South End of Morningside Park
-Dry cleaners next door
-One block from the B/C trains at 110th St, 2 avenues from the 1 train at 110th St
-Blocks from Columbia University and Barnard College
-Esteemed Mt Sinai Hospital Nearby
-Historic Cathedral of St John the Divine