352 West 110th Street

Make this modern luxury 2 bedroom 2 bathroom condo rental with balcony and laundry-in-unit your next Upper West Side home!!



The apartment features:

-2 bedrooms with 2 full bathrooms, King-size master bedroom and -Queen-size second bedroom/home office

-Bosch-brand washer and dryer set in unit

-Private balcony with room for patio furniture or plants

-Spacious eat-in living room with hardwood floors and recessed lighting

-Separate updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops and dishwasher

-Soft sconce-lighting

-Tall loft-like ceilings

-Built-in sprinkler system

-Crisp light hardwood floors

-Bright southern and western exposure



The Building:

-Two elevators, no-wait-sync-time

-Cyber-doorman answering system

-Secure package room

-Condo Building (owners mostly)

-Furnished rooftop with park and city views

-Few units on each floor (3 or less)

-Video surveillance system

-Floor-by-floor refuse chute and recycling room

-Regular super

Neighborhood & Commute:

-Across the street from Morningside Park and one block to Central Park

-Nearby supermarkets (Brand New H Mart blocks away, Central Market Fresh Market,Whole Foods)

-Starbucks across the street

-Weekly Farmers Market on South End of Morningside Park

-Dry cleaners next door

-One block from the B/C trains at 110th St, 2 avenues from the 1 train at 110th St

-Blocks from Columbia University and Barnard College

-Esteemed Mt Sinai Hospital Nearby

-Historic Cathedral of St John the Divine