Last updated June 5 2020 at 11:18 PM

350 West 14th Street

350 West 14th Street · (212) 937-8500
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

350 West 14th Street, New York, NY 10014
West Village

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 6-B · Avail. now

$3,600

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
elevator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
Fantastic one bedroom in The Village Pointe Condominium, located where New York's three most popular neighborhoods intersect: West Village, Meat Packing and Chelsea! This spacious home features generous living and closet space, separate pass through kitchen with dishwasher and breakfast bar, hardwood floors, King sized bedroom, and your own private south/west facing balcony! The Village Pointe Condo is one of the only Meat Packing District elevator buildings with Live-in super and Laundry Room. Easily visit one of Meat Packing's renowned restaurants, take a stroll down Chelsea's High Line Park down to The New Whitney Museum and Boutique shops of the West Village. Contact me for a showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 350 West 14th Street have any available units?
350 West 14th Street has a unit available for $3,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 350 West 14th Street have?
Some of 350 West 14th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 350 West 14th Street currently offering any rent specials?
350 West 14th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 350 West 14th Street pet-friendly?
No, 350 West 14th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 350 West 14th Street offer parking?
No, 350 West 14th Street does not offer parking.
Does 350 West 14th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 350 West 14th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 350 West 14th Street have a pool?
No, 350 West 14th Street does not have a pool.
Does 350 West 14th Street have accessible units?
No, 350 West 14th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 350 West 14th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 350 West 14th Street has units with dishwashers.
