350 West 14th Street

Fantastic one bedroom in The Village Pointe Condominium, located where New York's three most popular neighborhoods intersect: West Village, Meat Packing and Chelsea! This spacious home features generous living and closet space, separate pass through kitchen with dishwasher and breakfast bar, hardwood floors, King sized bedroom, and your own private south/west facing balcony! The Village Pointe Condo is one of the only Meat Packing District elevator buildings with Live-in super and Laundry Room. Easily visit one of Meat Packing's renowned restaurants, take a stroll down Chelsea's High Line Park down to The New Whitney Museum and Boutique shops of the West Village. Contact me for a showing today!