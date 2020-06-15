Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities 24hr concierge courtyard doorman gym on-site laundry parking bike storage garage

Enjoy peace, quiet, and a sense of space in this excellent condition 700+ square foot 1 bedroom CONDOMINIUM at 350 Albany Street, 2K.This excellent condition renovated home boasts an oversized living room spanning almost 17 with south-facing exposures. A connecting pass-through kitchen perfect for entertaining features granite countertops, stainless steel European appliances, and ample storage space. A large bedroom with a walk-in closet enjoys plenty of warm light from a large south-facing window, while a marbled bathroom, two additional closets, and hardwood floors provide further amenity. Located at the end of Albany Street in Battery Park, the apartment enjoys beautiful views of the Hudson River and is nearby world-class destinations including Freedom Tower, Brookfield Place, and South Cove Park.Hudson Tower is a full-service condominium that features a 24-hour concierge, live-in super, luggage room, laundry room on each floor, courtyard, fitness room, garage, bike room, rooftop deck, and common storage room. Sorry, no pets allowed.