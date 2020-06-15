All apartments in New York
Last updated June 5 2020 at 10:00 AM

350 Albany Street

350 Albany Street · (646) 246-5837
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

350 Albany Street, New York, NY 10280
Battery Park City

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 2K · Avail. now

$3,950

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
24hr concierge
courtyard
doorman
gym
on-site laundry
parking
bike storage
garage
Enjoy peace, quiet, and a sense of space in this excellent condition 700+ square foot 1 bedroom CONDOMINIUM at 350 Albany Street, 2K.This excellent condition renovated home boasts an oversized living room spanning almost 17 with south-facing exposures. A connecting pass-through kitchen perfect for entertaining features granite countertops, stainless steel European appliances, and ample storage space. A large bedroom with a walk-in closet enjoys plenty of warm light from a large south-facing window, while a marbled bathroom, two additional closets, and hardwood floors provide further amenity. Located at the end of Albany Street in Battery Park, the apartment enjoys beautiful views of the Hudson River and is nearby world-class destinations including Freedom Tower, Brookfield Place, and South Cove Park.Hudson Tower is a full-service condominium that features a 24-hour concierge, live-in super, luggage room, laundry room on each floor, courtyard, fitness room, garage, bike room, rooftop deck, and common storage room. Sorry, no pets allowed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 350 Albany Street have any available units?
350 Albany Street has a unit available for $3,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 350 Albany Street have?
Some of 350 Albany Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 350 Albany Street currently offering any rent specials?
350 Albany Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 350 Albany Street pet-friendly?
No, 350 Albany Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 350 Albany Street offer parking?
Yes, 350 Albany Street does offer parking.
Does 350 Albany Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 350 Albany Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 350 Albany Street have a pool?
No, 350 Albany Street does not have a pool.
Does 350 Albany Street have accessible units?
No, 350 Albany Street does not have accessible units.
Does 350 Albany Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 350 Albany Street does not have units with dishwashers.
