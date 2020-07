Amenities

1Bdrm~$1700~Near parks~Quiet Street - Property Id: 129770



Hardwood floors throughout



*Large windows flooded w/light



*Elevator/Laundry building



*Live in Super



*Heat & Hot water included



*Steps to A Express @ 190th



Call Gerald Hierro (646)266-1167 Text or Email.



RENTAL REQUIREMENTS:

-Tenant(s) must make 40x the monthly rent as their annual income & have good credit.

-Guarantor who makes 80x the monthly rent & has good credit is welcome.

Weekends and Night time are a YES!!!

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/129770

No Dogs Allowed



