35 Grove Street is located in the heart of the West Village proper. The cross streets are Bedford and Blecker west of 7th Ave. The street is quintessential West Village block. It is tree lined with townhouses and brownstones. It is considered by many one of the most picturesque streets in the West Village. The neighborhood is filled with cafes, bars, restaurants, eateries, boutique retail, entertainment, and major transportation. The building is an elevator, laundry building with a live in super. It is professionally managed. The unit is a steal! It is a massive 2 bedroom layout that features, king sized bedrooms, modern kitchen, hardwood floors, natural light, high ceilings, and hardwood floors. The landlord is offering 1 month free making the net effective rent $4,487 per month. Urbane1208