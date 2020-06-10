All apartments in New York
35 Grove Street
Last updated June 8 2020 at 8:08 PM

35 Grove Street

35 Grove Street · (617) 894-0550
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

35 Grove Street, New York, NY 10014
West Village

hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
elevator
dishwasher
hardwood floors
recently renovated
elevator
35 Grove Street is located in the heart of the West Village proper. The cross streets are Bedford and Blecker west of 7th Ave. The street is quintessential West Village block. It is tree lined with townhouses and brownstones. It is considered by many one of the most picturesque streets in the West Village. The neighborhood is filled with cafes, bars, restaurants, eateries, boutique retail, entertainment, and major transportation. The building is an elevator, laundry building with a live in super. It is professionally managed. The unit is a steal! It is a massive 2 bedroom layout that features, king sized bedrooms, modern kitchen, hardwood floors, natural light, high ceilings, and hardwood floors. The landlord is offering 1 month free making the net effective rent $4,487 per month. Urbane1208

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

