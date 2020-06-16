All apartments in New York
Find more places like 35 Bedford St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
35 Bedford St
Last updated June 3 2020 at 10:03 PM

35 Bedford St

35 Bedford Street · (917) 363-7436
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
West Village
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

35 Bedford Street, New York, NY 10014
West Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 33 · Avail. now

$3,938

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
package receiving
doorman
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
doorman
on-site laundry
package receiving
*Please see link below for a full 3D Walkthrough of the apartment including floorplan and measurements*

*Landlord offering 6 weeks free rent, advertised rent is net effective*

Please note this is a 6th floor walk up. Beautifully gut renovated, brand new two bedroom at 35 Bedford Street in the West Village. Brand new, full sized kitchen with high end appliances including dishwasher. Queen sized bedrooms and a large skylight over the living room area.

The building interior has undergone extensive renovation, with beautiful design details throughout, with a roof deck, and a laundry room on the ground level. The building also has a virtual doorman system through Carson, which provides package acceptance service, notifications, building communication, access control and payments.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 35 Bedford St have any available units?
35 Bedford St has a unit available for $3,938 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 35 Bedford St have?
Some of 35 Bedford St's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 35 Bedford St currently offering any rent specials?
35 Bedford St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 35 Bedford St pet-friendly?
No, 35 Bedford St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 35 Bedford St offer parking?
No, 35 Bedford St does not offer parking.
Does 35 Bedford St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 35 Bedford St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 35 Bedford St have a pool?
No, 35 Bedford St does not have a pool.
Does 35 Bedford St have accessible units?
No, 35 Bedford St does not have accessible units.
Does 35 Bedford St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 35 Bedford St has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 35 Bedford St?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Aalto 57
1065 2nd Ave
New York, NY 10022
19 Dutch
19 Dutch Street
New York, NY 10038
Murray Hill Marquis Apartments
150 East 34th Street
New York, NY 10016
151 East 80th Street
151 East 80th Street
New York, NY 10028
70 Pine
70 Pine Street
New York, NY 10005
Henry Hall
515 West 38th Street
New York, NY 10018
The Chrystie
229 Chrystie St
New York, NY 10002
The Sutton Collection - 404/405 East 55 Street
404 East 55th Street
New York, NY 10022

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity