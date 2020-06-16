35 Bedford St

Amenities

*Please see link below for a full 3D Walkthrough of the apartment including floorplan and measurements*



*Landlord offering 6 weeks free rent, advertised rent is net effective*



Please note this is a 6th floor walk up. Beautifully gut renovated, brand new two bedroom at 35 Bedford Street in the West Village. Brand new, full sized kitchen with high end appliances including dishwasher. Queen sized bedrooms and a large skylight over the living room area.



The building interior has undergone extensive renovation, with beautiful design details throughout, with a roof deck, and a laundry room on the ground level. The building also has a virtual doorman system through Carson, which provides package acceptance service, notifications, building communication, access control and payments.