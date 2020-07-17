All apartments in New York
Find more places like 349 East 19th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
349 East 19th Street
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:21 PM

349 East 19th Street

349 East 19th Street · (212) 913-9058
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

349 East 19th Street, New York, NY 10003
Gramercy Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$30,000

5 Bed · 5 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Rare opportunity to rent a five bedroom Owner's triplex in a beautiful Gramercy Park townhouse.
Available furnished or unfurnished.

Nestled on a tree-lined block, this sunny, south facing residence has been expertly renovated and is complete with private garden, exclusively accessible to the triplex. Original details such as crown moldings, exposed brick and wood burning fireplaces, can be found throughout.

The parlor level opens to a sprawling living room with wood Burning fireplace and soaring ceilings. The renovated, eat-in kitchen features a gracious center island, ample cabinetry and pantry. A deck and staircase lead down to the serene, private, planted garden. There is also a renovated powder room on this level.

The next level currently functions as a master suite, with five fixture bathroom complete with Jacuzzi tub. There is another bedroom on this floor that currently functions as very spacious office with fireplace.

On the top floor, you will find three additional bedrooms and three full bathrooms. All bathrooms have been recently renovated.

Other highlights of this beautiful home include hardwood floors, central air, washer/dryer and an abundance of custom closets throughout.

This is a fantastic opportunity to live in a private home within a coveted neighborhood.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 349 East 19th Street have any available units?
349 East 19th Street has a unit available for $30,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 349 East 19th Street have?
Some of 349 East 19th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 349 East 19th Street currently offering any rent specials?
349 East 19th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 349 East 19th Street pet-friendly?
No, 349 East 19th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 349 East 19th Street offer parking?
No, 349 East 19th Street does not offer parking.
Does 349 East 19th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 349 East 19th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 349 East 19th Street have a pool?
No, 349 East 19th Street does not have a pool.
Does 349 East 19th Street have accessible units?
No, 349 East 19th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 349 East 19th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 349 East 19th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 349 East 19th Street?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Liberty Plaza
10 Liberty St
New York, NY 10038
The Nathaniel
138 E 12th St
New York, NY 10003
Parc Cameron
41 W 86th St
New York, NY 10024
Tribeca Bridge Tower
450 North End Avenue
New York, NY 10282
The Lucerne
350 E 79th St
New York, NY 10075
800 Sixth
800 6th Ave
New York, NY 10001
140 Riverside Boulevard
140 Riverside Dr
New York, NY 10069
Renoir House
225 E 63rd St
New York, NY 10065

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Luxury PlacesNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYBronx, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideChelsea
Hell's KitchenMidtown EastFinancial District
Washington HeightsHarlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity