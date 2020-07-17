349 East 19th Street

Amenities

Rare opportunity to rent a five bedroom Owner's triplex in a beautiful Gramercy Park townhouse.

Available furnished or unfurnished.



Nestled on a tree-lined block, this sunny, south facing residence has been expertly renovated and is complete with private garden, exclusively accessible to the triplex. Original details such as crown moldings, exposed brick and wood burning fireplaces, can be found throughout.



The parlor level opens to a sprawling living room with wood Burning fireplace and soaring ceilings. The renovated, eat-in kitchen features a gracious center island, ample cabinetry and pantry. A deck and staircase lead down to the serene, private, planted garden. There is also a renovated powder room on this level.



The next level currently functions as a master suite, with five fixture bathroom complete with Jacuzzi tub. There is another bedroom on this floor that currently functions as very spacious office with fireplace.



On the top floor, you will find three additional bedrooms and three full bathrooms. All bathrooms have been recently renovated.



Other highlights of this beautiful home include hardwood floors, central air, washer/dryer and an abundance of custom closets throughout.



This is a fantastic opportunity to live in a private home within a coveted neighborhood.