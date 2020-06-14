349 E 58th St

Amenities
VIRTUAL TOUR AVAILABLE
Renovated TRUE 4 Bedroom Duplex- Apartment in prime Midtown East location!
2-Floor Duplex Apartment Features:
? 4 Queen-size bedrooms (1 can easily fit a King bed)
? Granite Kitchen with Stainless Steel appliances including dishwasher
? 2 Full Marble Bathrooms
? Washer/Dryer
? LARGE Private Yard
? Ample closet space
? Hardwood floors throughout
Building:
? Midtown East location
? Well Maintained Walk Up building
? CITI BIKES right outside your door
? Newly Renovated Hallways
? Subway: 4, 5, 6, N, Q, R express stop
? Whole Foods, Bloomingdale's, Equinox, Bed Bath & Beyond, TJ Maxx, shops, and great restaurants nearby