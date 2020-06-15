All apartments in New York
Find more places like 349 Broadway.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
349 Broadway
Last updated June 6 2020 at 10:42 PM

349 Broadway

349 Broadway · (212) 683-8300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Tribeca
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

349 Broadway, New York, NY 10013
Tribeca

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$15,000

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
recently renovated
walk in closets
elevator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
Beautiful FULL FLOOR 4800 Square Foot 5 Bedroom 3 Bath LOFT space located in the heart of Tribeca!Enter off your private keyed elevator into your own entry way. Huge long hallway with walls of windows that bring you to the open living room, dining and kitchen for entertainment. As you enter the main entertaining area with new refurbished plank floors, the incredible additional walls of windows facing south will leave you sun splashed with natural light all day long. In addition the master bedroom has tremendous and massive walk in closet space and a huge renovated bathroom featuring an Italian marble bathroom. In addition the apartment has four additional bedrooms, two of which are located on one side of the loft that could be used as office space if needed.This is a LIVE/WORK seekers dream apartment. The building has two entrances.One for residential and one for commercial. Have two addresses and be in the same location. In addition the home also includes a fantastic laundry room with washer/dryer. Conveniently located in the heart of Tribeca, close to multiple subway lines, WHOLE FOODS, within the P.S.234 school district and surrounded by endless dining and shopping destinations.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 349 Broadway have any available units?
349 Broadway has a unit available for $15,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 349 Broadway have?
Some of 349 Broadway's amenities include in unit laundry, recently renovated, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 349 Broadway currently offering any rent specials?
349 Broadway isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 349 Broadway pet-friendly?
No, 349 Broadway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 349 Broadway offer parking?
No, 349 Broadway does not offer parking.
Does 349 Broadway have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 349 Broadway offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 349 Broadway have a pool?
No, 349 Broadway does not have a pool.
Does 349 Broadway have accessible units?
No, 349 Broadway does not have accessible units.
Does 349 Broadway have units with dishwashers?
No, 349 Broadway does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 349 Broadway?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Monterey at Lex
1501 Lexington Avenue
New York, NY 10021
Ten23
500 W 23rd St
New York, NY 10011
The Wimbledon
200 E 82nd St
New York, NY 10028
Echelon Chelsea
37 W 21st St
New York, NY 10010
The Capitol
776 Avenue of the Americas
New York, NY 10001
Beaux Arts
310 East 44th Street
New York, NY 10017
800 Sixth
800 6th Ave
New York, NY 10001
Two Lincoln Square
60 West 66th Street
New York, NY 10023

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity