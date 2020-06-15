349 Broadway

Amenities

in unit laundry recently renovated walk in closets elevator

Unit Amenities in unit laundry walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities elevator on-site laundry

Beautiful FULL FLOOR 4800 Square Foot 5 Bedroom 3 Bath LOFT space located in the heart of Tribeca!Enter off your private keyed elevator into your own entry way. Huge long hallway with walls of windows that bring you to the open living room, dining and kitchen for entertainment. As you enter the main entertaining area with new refurbished plank floors, the incredible additional walls of windows facing south will leave you sun splashed with natural light all day long. In addition the master bedroom has tremendous and massive walk in closet space and a huge renovated bathroom featuring an Italian marble bathroom. In addition the apartment has four additional bedrooms, two of which are located on one side of the loft that could be used as office space if needed.This is a LIVE/WORK seekers dream apartment. The building has two entrances.One for residential and one for commercial. Have two addresses and be in the same location. In addition the home also includes a fantastic laundry room with washer/dryer. Conveniently located in the heart of Tribeca, close to multiple subway lines, WHOLE FOODS, within the P.S.234 school district and surrounded by endless dining and shopping destinations.