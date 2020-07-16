All apartments in New York
Last updated July 18 2020 at 10:17 AM

348 West 36th Street

348 West 36th Street · (646) 327-8792
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

348 West 36th Street, New York, NY 10018
Garment District

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 3-N · Avail. now

$4,100

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
elevator
clubhouse
media room
Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
lobby
media room
Easy to view, same-day showing.
DESIGNER 1BR LOFT IN HUDSON YARDS
FULLY OR PARTIALLY FURNISHED (includes Steinway Piano)

Impeccable spacious N & W corner one-bedroom DESIGNER LOFT, 23-foot x 16-foot living room, with eleven-foot ceilings, seven-foot-tall windows everywhere (including the kitchen and bathroom), warm, sunny, and views. Cook's kitchen with stainless steel appliances, great cabinets, counter, and pantry space. Large 16 x 11 bedroom with a wall of windows, western view, great closets, and a comfortable Eames lounge chair. Sunny large bathroom with heated towel rack to start the day. Washer/dryer in the apartment.

There is a beautifully landscaped common roof deck with stunning 360-degree day and night-time views. This former factory loft building has a keyed elevator building and marble lobby.

Easy access to extensive public transportation A, C, 1, 2, 3, R, Q, N, LIRR, PATH, and Lincoln Tunnel. Nearby are Times Square, Herald Square, Javits Center, Broadway theaters, Baryshnikov Arts Center, The Shed, and 14 acres of Hudson Yards public open space and multi-storied shopping, restaurants and fine dining. You'll have your neighborhood choices of Whole Foods, Brooklyn Fare, Red Apple, or the long-established fresh fish market and local butcher.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 348 West 36th Street have any available units?
348 West 36th Street has a unit available for $4,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 348 West 36th Street have?
Some of 348 West 36th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 348 West 36th Street currently offering any rent specials?
348 West 36th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 348 West 36th Street pet-friendly?
No, 348 West 36th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 348 West 36th Street offer parking?
No, 348 West 36th Street does not offer parking.
Does 348 West 36th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 348 West 36th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 348 West 36th Street have a pool?
No, 348 West 36th Street does not have a pool.
Does 348 West 36th Street have accessible units?
No, 348 West 36th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 348 West 36th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 348 West 36th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
