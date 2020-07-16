348 West 36th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse elevator lobby media room

Easy to view, same-day showing.

DESIGNER 1BR LOFT IN HUDSON YARDS

FULLY OR PARTIALLY FURNISHED (includes Steinway Piano)



Impeccable spacious N & W corner one-bedroom DESIGNER LOFT, 23-foot x 16-foot living room, with eleven-foot ceilings, seven-foot-tall windows everywhere (including the kitchen and bathroom), warm, sunny, and views. Cook's kitchen with stainless steel appliances, great cabinets, counter, and pantry space. Large 16 x 11 bedroom with a wall of windows, western view, great closets, and a comfortable Eames lounge chair. Sunny large bathroom with heated towel rack to start the day. Washer/dryer in the apartment.



There is a beautifully landscaped common roof deck with stunning 360-degree day and night-time views. This former factory loft building has a keyed elevator building and marble lobby.



Easy access to extensive public transportation A, C, 1, 2, 3, R, Q, N, LIRR, PATH, and Lincoln Tunnel. Nearby are Times Square, Herald Square, Javits Center, Broadway theaters, Baryshnikov Arts Center, The Shed, and 14 acres of Hudson Yards public open space and multi-storied shopping, restaurants and fine dining. You'll have your neighborhood choices of Whole Foods, Brooklyn Fare, Red Apple, or the long-established fresh fish market and local butcher.