347 East 53rd Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly coffee bar courtyard gym parking bbq/grill bike storage garage

Spacious, modern1 Bedroom (Convertible 2 BR) or Junior-4 apartment features both a large living area and large bedroom with ample closet space including a large walk in California closet in the bedroom. Southern exposure provides wonderful of light. The upgraded dining room can be used as a den or a small second bedroom. Modern marble windowed bathroom, custom wood heater covers, a renovated open concept kitchen with a center island, marble counter tops, microwave and dishwasher. New custom desk area. Beautiful maple wood floors. The building is a post war, 10 story well-run, boutique co-op located on a beautiful tree lined street. It has a great live in super (many in the building have said they feel he is one of the best in the city), who accepts packages, a lovely courtyard with tables, chairs and grill. A bike room and storage room. Pets under 35lbs are welcome. Close to many restaurants, cafes and coffee shops. Major grocery stores such as Whole Foods, Morton Williams, and D'Agostino nearby. Neighborhood gyms include Equinox, Blink Fitness, and Soul Cycle. Parking garages conveniently located, not affiliated with the building. Access to major transportation including the E/M/6 trains as well as several bus routes. Come see this apartment with many upgrades. It could be the new home you are looking for.