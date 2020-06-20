All apartments in New York
Last updated May 19 2020 at 3:36 AM

347 East 53rd Street

347 East 53rd Street · (212) 317-7840
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

347 East 53rd Street, New York, NY 10022
Midtown East

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2A · Avail. now

$3,800

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
courtyard
gym
parking
bbq/grill
bike storage
garage
Spacious, modern1 Bedroom (Convertible 2 BR) or Junior-4 apartment features both a large living area and large bedroom with ample closet space including a large walk in California closet in the bedroom. Southern exposure provides wonderful of light. The upgraded dining room can be used as a den or a small second bedroom. Modern marble windowed bathroom, custom wood heater covers, a renovated open concept kitchen with a center island, marble counter tops, microwave and dishwasher. New custom desk area. Beautiful maple wood floors. The building is a post war, 10 story well-run, boutique co-op located on a beautiful tree lined street. It has a great live in super (many in the building have said they feel he is one of the best in the city), who accepts packages, a lovely courtyard with tables, chairs and grill. A bike room and storage room. Pets under 35lbs are welcome. Close to many restaurants, cafes and coffee shops. Major grocery stores such as Whole Foods, Morton Williams, and D'Agostino nearby. Neighborhood gyms include Equinox, Blink Fitness, and Soul Cycle. Parking garages conveniently located, not affiliated with the building. Access to major transportation including the E/M/6 trains as well as several bus routes. Come see this apartment with many upgrades. It could be the new home you are looking for.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 347 East 53rd Street have any available units?
347 East 53rd Street has a unit available for $3,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 347 East 53rd Street have?
Some of 347 East 53rd Street's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 347 East 53rd Street currently offering any rent specials?
347 East 53rd Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 347 East 53rd Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 347 East 53rd Street is pet friendly.
Does 347 East 53rd Street offer parking?
Yes, 347 East 53rd Street does offer parking.
Does 347 East 53rd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 347 East 53rd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 347 East 53rd Street have a pool?
No, 347 East 53rd Street does not have a pool.
Does 347 East 53rd Street have accessible units?
No, 347 East 53rd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 347 East 53rd Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 347 East 53rd Street has units with dishwashers.
