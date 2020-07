Amenities

All open houses by appointment only - one group at a time and masks must be worn. Please contact the listing agent to schedule.Available immediately! Beautiful floor-through 3 bedroom apartment in Gramercy! The renovation features an open kitchen with matching stainless range, microwave and dishwasher. All the rooms of the apartment enjoy over-size windows with great light all year round, high ceilings and the living room retains pre-war details such as a decorative fireplace. The apartment faces south onto 19th st and north over the garden. Heat and hot water included in rent. Laundry and additional storage space in the building. Pets and guarantors ok on a case-by-case basis. For those interested in the public schools in the neighborhood, check www.insideschools.org