345 Convent Avenue
Last updated July 11 2020 at 4:17 AM

345 Convent Avenue

345 Convent Avenue · (646) 750-1989
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

345 Convent Avenue, New York, NY 10031
Hamilton Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 4-A · Avail. now

$1,855

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
NO FEE Brand New Renovated 1 Bedroom in a Beautiful Landmark Building 1 Month Free!

Now Offering $500 AMEX gift card on all July move-ins!

Contact us to:

1. Arrange Contactless Access
2. Watch a Video Tour
3. Schedule A Virtual Walkthrough With An Agent

This is a sunlit, fully renovated 1 bedroom, featuring a stunning new kitchen and modern bathroom. The unit is located in a beautiful building in the Harlem-Hamilton Heights Historic District, just steps from the A, C, B, D trains and City College, and a short walk to the 1 train and Columbia University.

Other features include:
- Stainless steel appliances
- Dishwasher
- White shaker kitchen cabinets
- Subway tiled bath + kitchen
- Hardwood floors
- Exposed brick

Truly a must see, get an exclusive first peek at your new cozy and character filled home!
Photos are of a similar unit
Rent Advertised is net effective with one month free on a 10.5 month lease

,NO FEE Brand New Renovated 1 Bedroom in a Beautiful Landmark Building - 1 Month Free!
This is a sunlit, fully renovated 1 bedroom, featuring a stunning new kitchen and modern bathroom.
Other features include:- New stainless steel appliances- Dishwasher - White shaker kitchen cabinets- Subway tiled bath + kitchen- Hardwood floors- Exposed brick
Rent Advertised is net effective with one month free on a 12 month lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 345 Convent Avenue have any available units?
345 Convent Avenue has a unit available for $1,855 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 345 Convent Avenue have?
Some of 345 Convent Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 345 Convent Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
345 Convent Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 345 Convent Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 345 Convent Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 345 Convent Avenue offer parking?
No, 345 Convent Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 345 Convent Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 345 Convent Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 345 Convent Avenue have a pool?
No, 345 Convent Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 345 Convent Avenue have accessible units?
No, 345 Convent Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 345 Convent Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 345 Convent Avenue has units with dishwashers.
