*APPLICATION PENDING NO MORE SHOWINGS PLEASE EMAIL FOR WAITLIST*RENOVATED 750sf ONE BED/ 2 BATH W/ FIREPLACE AND WASHER/DRYER!AVAILABLE STARTING 4/15-5/1Exposed brick and beautiful garden view.Features two full designer bathrooms. Cozy and brightly renovated split level duplex connected by a full wooden stairwell. Downstairs features a full guest bathroom, open kitchen with dishwasher and plenty of cabinets. Living area featuring wood burning fireplace. The second floor opens to a windowed large bedroom that holds a King bed, large sliding door wardrobe.Master bathroom with soaking ceramic tub, towel warmer and sleek ceramic sink. Central heating and water included. Washer/Dryer in unit.Walk-Up building.. Located on a great residential tree-lined street. 2 Blocks to 6 Subway.*There is a BROKERS FEEOPEN HOUSE BY APPOINTMENT ONLY PLEASE EMAIL TO REGISTER