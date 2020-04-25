All apartments in New York
342 West 85th Street

342 West 85th Street · (212) 396-5886
Location

342 West 85th Street, New York, NY 10024
Upper West Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 1A · Avail. now

$5,500

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
elevator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
on-site laundry
Don't miss the opportunity to rent this beautifully renovated 1 bed / 1.5 bath prewar apartment on the Upper West Side. This truly unique home is characterized by its open floor layout, dramatic ceiling height, windowed dining area and a cozy living room which features exposed brick walls, decorative fireplace, and bay windows. The gorgeous chef's kitchen offers custom cabinetry, marble counter tops, stainless steel appliances, and an externally venting hood. An abundance of floor to ceiling storage space is easily accessible by the customized ladder system installed throughout the apartment. Enjoy your master bedroom featuring an en-suite bath finished with mosaic and marble tiling, glass enclosed shower, and radiant heat flooring. Throughout the home you will find hardwood floors and recessed lighting providing a peaceful, tranquil environment for its residentBuilt in 1910, The Stratton offers the quiet of the suburbs with the convenience of the city. A well-maintained pre-war boutique condominium with a brownstone feel, the building offers keyed elevator, virtual intercom entry system, and central laundry facilities.Located on a picturesque tree lined street, enjoy a home a block away from Riverside Park and in close proximity to the fine restaurants and shops offered by the Upper West Side including Whole Foods and Zabars, as well as multiple transit options including the Broadway subway line and the crosstown bus. This condominium is pet friendly.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 342 West 85th Street have any available units?
342 West 85th Street has a unit available for $5,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 342 West 85th Street have?
Some of 342 West 85th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 342 West 85th Street currently offering any rent specials?
342 West 85th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 342 West 85th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 342 West 85th Street is pet friendly.
Does 342 West 85th Street offer parking?
No, 342 West 85th Street does not offer parking.
Does 342 West 85th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 342 West 85th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 342 West 85th Street have a pool?
No, 342 West 85th Street does not have a pool.
Does 342 West 85th Street have accessible units?
No, 342 West 85th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 342 West 85th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 342 West 85th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
