342 West 85th Street

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel elevator

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly elevator on-site laundry

Don't miss the opportunity to rent this beautifully renovated 1 bed / 1.5 bath prewar apartment on the Upper West Side. This truly unique home is characterized by its open floor layout, dramatic ceiling height, windowed dining area and a cozy living room which features exposed brick walls, decorative fireplace, and bay windows. The gorgeous chef's kitchen offers custom cabinetry, marble counter tops, stainless steel appliances, and an externally venting hood. An abundance of floor to ceiling storage space is easily accessible by the customized ladder system installed throughout the apartment. Enjoy your master bedroom featuring an en-suite bath finished with mosaic and marble tiling, glass enclosed shower, and radiant heat flooring. Throughout the home you will find hardwood floors and recessed lighting providing a peaceful, tranquil environment for its residentBuilt in 1910, The Stratton offers the quiet of the suburbs with the convenience of the city. A well-maintained pre-war boutique condominium with a brownstone feel, the building offers keyed elevator, virtual intercom entry system, and central laundry facilities.Located on a picturesque tree lined street, enjoy a home a block away from Riverside Park and in close proximity to the fine restaurants and shops offered by the Upper West Side including Whole Foods and Zabars, as well as multiple transit options including the Broadway subway line and the crosstown bus. This condominium is pet friendly.