Prime Chelsea large studio apartment just came to the market, be the first to see this apartment. The rent is $1795 per month, studio with high ceilings, hardwood floor. The apartment features a full size kitchen. Great space for a great price in a great location. call me on my cell for a quicker response. Ive specialized in the downtown area SoHo ; Nolita ; TriBeCa ; West Village ; Greenwich Village ; NoHo ; East Village ; Union Square ; Lower East Side ; Gramercy ; Financial District ; Seaport Area ; Battery Park ; Flatiron ; Chelsea since 1989.