Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

No Fee. 1 month free on a 12 month lease. Gross Price $3050.



Renovated and Quiet Rear Facing Converted 2 Bedroom with Washer/Dryer in unit! This apartment features hardwood floors, queen-size bedrooms with excellent storage space, granite kitchen with dishwasher, and recessed lighting throughout.



Conveniently located within walking distance to Grand Central Station and most major transportation lines (Q, F, N, R, W, 4, 5, 6), it's a breeze from anywhere in the city!



Pets Are Welcome.