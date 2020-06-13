All apartments in New York
Find more places like 340 West 57th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
340 West 57th Street
Last updated June 9 2020 at 4:38 PM

340 West 57th Street

340 West 57th Street · (917) 945-9697
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Hell's Kitchen
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

340 West 57th Street, New York, NY 10019
Hell's Kitchen

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 3ABC · Avail. now

$16,900

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
doorman
pool table
media room
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
doorman
parking
pool table
garage
media room
The Parc Vendome at 340 W 57th Street is a Parisian Style Pre-War architectural masterpiece. Florists marvel at one of the most magnificent gardens in all Manhattan. Amenities in this fortress are impressive. A music room which boasts a grand piano. A library for relaxing. The billiards room features 3 over sized tables to entertain your closest friends, perhaps better than the finest cigar clubs. Fine dining begs the question would you like to serve a culinary meal for 12 or have a reception for 100 people? The catering kitchen is at your beckoned call. The sky top terrace offers views of the Hudson River and Central Park. Living just off the south west corner of Central Park and Columbus Circle put you directly on the midst of activity on 57th street. Lincoln Center, Carnegie Hall, and the Theater District are all minutes away. Enjoying all these city treasures are easy and convenient. Hail not a taxi, you are already there.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 340 West 57th Street have any available units?
340 West 57th Street has a unit available for $16,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 340 West 57th Street have?
Some of 340 West 57th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and doorman. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 340 West 57th Street currently offering any rent specials?
340 West 57th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 340 West 57th Street pet-friendly?
No, 340 West 57th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 340 West 57th Street offer parking?
Yes, 340 West 57th Street does offer parking.
Does 340 West 57th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 340 West 57th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 340 West 57th Street have a pool?
No, 340 West 57th Street does not have a pool.
Does 340 West 57th Street have accessible units?
No, 340 West 57th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 340 West 57th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 340 West 57th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 340 West 57th Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Monterey at Park
30 Park Avenue
New York, NY 10016
The River Cliff
628 West 151 Street
New York, NY 10031
Gracie Court
920 Riverside Dr
New York, NY 10032
70 Pine
70 Pine Street
New York, NY 10005
12 East 86th Street
12 East 86th Street
New York, NY 10028
Beaux Arts
310 East 44th Street
New York, NY 10017
Parc Coliseum
228 W 71st St
New York, NY 10023
Renoir House
225 E 63rd St
New York, NY 10065

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity