340 West 57th Street

The Parc Vendome at 340 W 57th Street is a Parisian Style Pre-War architectural masterpiece. Florists marvel at one of the most magnificent gardens in all Manhattan. Amenities in this fortress are impressive. A music room which boasts a grand piano. A library for relaxing. The billiards room features 3 over sized tables to entertain your closest friends, perhaps better than the finest cigar clubs. Fine dining begs the question would you like to serve a culinary meal for 12 or have a reception for 100 people? The catering kitchen is at your beckoned call. The sky top terrace offers views of the Hudson River and Central Park. Living just off the south west corner of Central Park and Columbus Circle put you directly on the midst of activity on 57th street. Lincoln Center, Carnegie Hall, and the Theater District are all minutes away. Enjoying all these city treasures are easy and convenient. Hail not a taxi, you are already there.