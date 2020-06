Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

NO FEE for ANY Lease starting 6/1..Large True 2 bed with a large living room with open kitchen that has lots of cabinet space including a dishwasher. Super Sunny with high ceilings and hardwood floors throughout. Each bedroom can fit a queen/full bed, has a good sized closets and windows. There is also an extra closet in the living room. Well maintained pre-war building with laundromat across the street, great restaurants, and everything at your fingertips. Pets and Guarantors are welcome!