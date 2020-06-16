All apartments in New York
Find more places like 337 West 30th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
337 West 30th Street
Last updated June 5 2020 at 11:18 PM

337 West 30th Street

337 West 30th Street · (978) 394-7602
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Chelsea
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

337 West 30th Street, New York, NY 10001
Chelsea

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 4-B · Avail. now

$3,140

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
elevator
doorman
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
doorman
elevator
on-site laundry
internet access
media room
Contact us to:
1. Arrange Contactless Access
2. Watch a Video Tour
3. Schedule A Virtual Walkthrough With An Agent

Beautiful One Bedroom Now Available + 1 Month Free for June Move Ins Only!

-Pets Welcome, no pet fee!
-Only $1000 security deposit*

All new residents will receive ONE YEAR FREE of Starry Internet for June move-ins.

Interior Features:
-Stainless steel appliances
-Dishwasher
-Open and Spacious Layout
-Ample closet space

Here is your chance to live in Chelsea one of the most upscale and desired neighborhoods in New York! This is a one-bedroom featuring a spacious layout with a kitchen that has ample cabinet space. It too has oversized windows to allow in sunlight. Living here you will be close to the A,C,E,1,2,3 and 7 trains, making commuting a breeze. This building also has a laundry room for your convenience!

This building is in the best location in NYC surrounded by restaurants and other establishments like the movie theater just blocks away! Truly a must-see, schedule a private showing today!

Array Rentals is a collection of unique properties spread throughout Manhattan, each offering a truly unique New York experience. From luxury doorman buildings to loft-style walk-ups, Array Rentals has something for everyone.

Starry offers lightning-fast, in-home internet for just $50/month, after your first year. With speeds of up to 200 Mbps upload/download, Starry is great for working from home, video chatting, and streaming across multiple devices, even during peak times. There are no hidden fees, unwanted bundles, or contracts, with exceptional 24/7 customer support right from your Starry app.

$1,000 security deposit due at lease signing for qualified applicants only.
Price is net effective for 1 month free on a 12 month lease.
**Images are for illustrative purposes and do not necessarily represent this unit

,New 1 Bedroom- Now Offering No Fee + $1,000 Security Deposit!

This is a new 1 bedroom unit, this apartment features a bright and spacious layout with hardwood flooring all throughout, high ceilings and flooded with natural light. This unit is beautifully placed in Chelsea in an elevator building which features a laundry room for residents convenience; truly a must see!

Array Rentals is a collection of unique properties spread throughout Manhattan, each offering a truly unique New York experience. From luxury doorman buildings to loft-style walk-ups, Array Rentals has something for everyone. Visit our site for a complete list of availabilities, Array Rentalshttp://www.arrayrentals.com/

*$1,000 security deposit due at lease signing for qualified applicants only.
**Images are for illustrative purposes and do not necessarily represent this unit

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 337 West 30th Street have any available units?
337 West 30th Street has a unit available for $3,140 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 337 West 30th Street have?
Some of 337 West 30th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 337 West 30th Street currently offering any rent specials?
337 West 30th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 337 West 30th Street pet-friendly?
No, 337 West 30th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 337 West 30th Street offer parking?
No, 337 West 30th Street does not offer parking.
Does 337 West 30th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 337 West 30th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 337 West 30th Street have a pool?
No, 337 West 30th Street does not have a pool.
Does 337 West 30th Street have accessible units?
No, 337 West 30th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 337 West 30th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 337 West 30th Street has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 337 West 30th Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Olivia
315 W 33rd St
New York, NY 10001
Monterey at Park
30 Park Avenue
New York, NY 10016
Gateway
389 South End Avenue
New York, NY 10280
Instrata at Mercedes House
550 W 54th St
New York, NY 10023
19 W 69TH ST.
19 West 69th Street
New York, NY 10023
West 96th
750 Columbus Ave
New York, NY 10025
360 West 43rd Street
360 W 43rd St
New York, NY 10036
The Sutton Collection - 404/405 East 55 Street
404 East 55th Street
New York, NY 10022

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity