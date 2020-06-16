337 West 30th Street

Amenities

Contact us to:

1. Arrange Contactless Access

2. Watch a Video Tour

3. Schedule A Virtual Walkthrough With An Agent



Beautiful One Bedroom Now Available + 1 Month Free for June Move Ins Only!



-Pets Welcome, no pet fee!

-Only $1000 security deposit*



All new residents will receive ONE YEAR FREE of Starry Internet for June move-ins.



Interior Features:

-Stainless steel appliances

-Dishwasher

-Open and Spacious Layout

-Ample closet space



Here is your chance to live in Chelsea one of the most upscale and desired neighborhoods in New York! This is a one-bedroom featuring a spacious layout with a kitchen that has ample cabinet space. It too has oversized windows to allow in sunlight. Living here you will be close to the A,C,E,1,2,3 and 7 trains, making commuting a breeze. This building also has a laundry room for your convenience!



This building is in the best location in NYC surrounded by restaurants and other establishments like the movie theater just blocks away! Truly a must-see, schedule a private showing today!



Starry offers lightning-fast, in-home internet for just $50/month, after your first year. With speeds of up to 200 Mbps upload/download, Starry is great for working from home, video chatting, and streaming across multiple devices, even during peak times. There are no hidden fees, unwanted bundles, or contracts, with exceptional 24/7 customer support right from your Starry app.



$1,000 security deposit due at lease signing for qualified applicants only.

Price is net effective for 1 month free on a 12 month lease.

**Images are for illustrative purposes and do not necessarily represent this unit



,New 1 Bedroom- Now Offering No Fee + $1,000 Security Deposit!



This is a new 1 bedroom unit, this apartment features a bright and spacious layout with hardwood flooring all throughout, high ceilings and flooded with natural light. This unit is beautifully placed in Chelsea in an elevator building which features a laundry room for residents convenience; truly a must see!



Array Rentals is a collection of unique properties spread throughout Manhattan, each offering a truly unique New York experience. From luxury doorman buildings to loft-style walk-ups, Array Rentals has something for everyone. Visit our site for a complete list of availabilities, Array Rentalshttp://www.arrayrentals.com/



*$1,000 security deposit due at lease signing for qualified applicants only.

**Images are for illustrative purposes and do not necessarily represent this unit