Last updated June 2 2020 at 9:18 PM

337 West 20th Street

337 West 20th Street · (917) 657-5607
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

337 West 20th Street, New York, NY 10011
Chelsea

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit PHM · Avail. now

$5,000

1 Bed · 1 Bath

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
media room
Rare opportunity to live in this romantic penthouse home that is located on one of the nicest, tree-lined blocks in historic West Chelsea. A charming cobbled courtyard leads to a secret back carriage house where you'll find this peaceful top floor residence featuring a private roof garden. Enter a quaint sky-lit living room with original wood-beamed ceilings, Australian eucalyptus hardwood floors, and treetop views through a wall of French windows. The sky-lit windowed kitchen is cleverly designed to maximize space and features custom maple cabinetry, slate floors, and top-of-the-line stainless steel appliances including a Northland ProChef refrigerator, Amica oven, Fisher & Paykel dishwasher, and a Vinotemp 26-bottle temperature controlled wine fridge. Off the living room, there is a sun-filled, south-facing bedroom with ample closets, and a tastefully renovated bathroom. The magic continues upstairs, with a fully irrigated landscaped roof garden surrounded by trees for comfort and privacy. Additional amenities include central air conditioning and an LG washer-dryer.

Built in 1850 as a foundry, Samuel Bath Thomas converted the ovens (now beneath the courtyard) for his eponymous English muffins. The residential co-op, aptly named "The Muffin House", was formed in 1982 with 11 unique and charm-filled residences.

The building is ideally situated mid-block across from the historic St. Peter's Episcopal Church, the Atlantic Theater, and just a quick stroll to the neighborhood's numerous cafes, restaurants, Chelsea Piers, and the Highline Park. Enjoy a unique and quiet lifestyle right in the heart of Chelsea's landmark district.

Please copy this URL to view the 3D home tour:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ilzmmYpxXnU&feature=youtu.be

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 337 West 20th Street have any available units?
337 West 20th Street has a unit available for $5,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 337 West 20th Street have?
Some of 337 West 20th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 337 West 20th Street currently offering any rent specials?
337 West 20th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 337 West 20th Street pet-friendly?
No, 337 West 20th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 337 West 20th Street offer parking?
No, 337 West 20th Street does not offer parking.
Does 337 West 20th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 337 West 20th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 337 West 20th Street have a pool?
No, 337 West 20th Street does not have a pool.
Does 337 West 20th Street have accessible units?
No, 337 West 20th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 337 West 20th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 337 West 20th Street has units with dishwashers.
