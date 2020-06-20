337 West 20th Street

Amenities

Rare opportunity to live in this romantic penthouse home that is located on one of the nicest, tree-lined blocks in historic West Chelsea. A charming cobbled courtyard leads to a secret back carriage house where you'll find this peaceful top floor residence featuring a private roof garden. Enter a quaint sky-lit living room with original wood-beamed ceilings, Australian eucalyptus hardwood floors, and treetop views through a wall of French windows. The sky-lit windowed kitchen is cleverly designed to maximize space and features custom maple cabinetry, slate floors, and top-of-the-line stainless steel appliances including a Northland ProChef refrigerator, Amica oven, Fisher & Paykel dishwasher, and a Vinotemp 26-bottle temperature controlled wine fridge. Off the living room, there is a sun-filled, south-facing bedroom with ample closets, and a tastefully renovated bathroom. The magic continues upstairs, with a fully irrigated landscaped roof garden surrounded by trees for comfort and privacy. Additional amenities include central air conditioning and an LG washer-dryer.



Built in 1850 as a foundry, Samuel Bath Thomas converted the ovens (now beneath the courtyard) for his eponymous English muffins. The residential co-op, aptly named "The Muffin House", was formed in 1982 with 11 unique and charm-filled residences.



The building is ideally situated mid-block across from the historic St. Peter's Episcopal Church, the Atlantic Theater, and just a quick stroll to the neighborhood's numerous cafes, restaurants, Chelsea Piers, and the Highline Park. Enjoy a unique and quiet lifestyle right in the heart of Chelsea's landmark district.



