335 West 20th Street

Amenities
BUILDING DESCRIPTION & AMENITIES
Stately pre-war, 5 story, 12 apartments building
Voice intercom
building superintendent
vintage lobby and public halls
THE APARTMENT
Spacious, quiet, renovated studio in classic five-story Prewar Coop. Sponsor-owned apartment with NO REQUIRED BOARD APPROVAL. High ceilings and beautifully refinished strip oak flooring throughout. Renovated, fully-appointed contemporary kitchen with stainless steel appliances, wood cabinetry and granite countertop. Decorative fireplace and exposed brick adds a charming note to this adorable apartment. Modern, fully-renovated bathroom. Private terrace area, off the apartment and steps down into an enormous, planted communal, garden shared by 4 residents. A gem of an apartment on one of Chelsea's best tree-lined blocks. Call for an appointment today!
POLICIES
Small cats + dogs permitted
Guarantors and pied-a-terres welcome!