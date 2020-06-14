335 West 20th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly lobby

BUILDING DESCRIPTION & AMENITIES

Stately pre-war, 5 story, 12 apartments building

Voice intercom

building superintendent

vintage lobby and public halls



THE APARTMENT

Spacious, quiet, renovated studio in classic five-story Prewar Coop. Sponsor-owned apartment with NO REQUIRED BOARD APPROVAL. High ceilings and beautifully refinished strip oak flooring throughout. Renovated, fully-appointed contemporary kitchen with stainless steel appliances, wood cabinetry and granite countertop. Decorative fireplace and exposed brick adds a charming note to this adorable apartment. Modern, fully-renovated bathroom. Private terrace area, off the apartment and steps down into an enormous, planted communal, garden shared by 4 residents. A gem of an apartment on one of Chelsea's best tree-lined blocks. Call for an appointment today!

POLICIES

Small cats + dogs permitted

Guarantors and pied-a-terres welcome!