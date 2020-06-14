All apartments in New York
335 West 20th Street
Last updated June 7 2020 at 9:36 PM

335 West 20th Street

335 West 20th Street · (646) 637-9058
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

335 West 20th Street, New York, NY 10011
Chelsea

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 1-RW · Avail. now

$2,350

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
lobby
BUILDING DESCRIPTION & AMENITIES
Stately pre-war, 5 story, 12 apartments building
Voice intercom
building superintendent
vintage lobby and public halls

THE APARTMENT
Spacious, quiet, renovated studio in classic five-story Prewar Coop. Sponsor-owned apartment with NO REQUIRED BOARD APPROVAL. High ceilings and beautifully refinished strip oak flooring throughout. Renovated, fully-appointed contemporary kitchen with stainless steel appliances, wood cabinetry and granite countertop. Decorative fireplace and exposed brick adds a charming note to this adorable apartment. Modern, fully-renovated bathroom. Private terrace area, off the apartment and steps down into an enormous, planted communal, garden shared by 4 residents. A gem of an apartment on one of Chelsea's best tree-lined blocks. Call for an appointment today!
POLICIES
Small cats + dogs permitted
Guarantors and pied-a-terres welcome!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 335 West 20th Street have any available units?
335 West 20th Street has a unit available for $2,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 335 West 20th Street have?
Some of 335 West 20th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 335 West 20th Street currently offering any rent specials?
335 West 20th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 335 West 20th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 335 West 20th Street is pet friendly.
Does 335 West 20th Street offer parking?
No, 335 West 20th Street does not offer parking.
Does 335 West 20th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 335 West 20th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 335 West 20th Street have a pool?
No, 335 West 20th Street does not have a pool.
Does 335 West 20th Street have accessible units?
No, 335 West 20th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 335 West 20th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 335 West 20th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
