335 East 51st Street

New to the market, this extra large one bedroom, perched on the 8th floor, is available for rent! Bathed in natural light from the south, one immediately feels at home in this spacious and well lit apartment. Featuring 5 great closets, oversized windows, and a newly renovated bathroom, this unit stands out among similarly priced apartments in the neighborhood.Set on a beautiful, tree lined street in Turtle Bay, The Senate East is a full service amenity filled condominium. Amenities include a 24-hour doorman, on-site resident manager, laundry facilities, and a newly renovated lobby. Centrally located, one has easy access to fabulous shopping, dining, and nightlife with easy access to the 6, E, and M trains. This apartment will not last long!