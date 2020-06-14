All apartments in New York
335 East 51st Street
Last updated June 2 2020 at 11:06 PM

335 East 51st Street

335 East 51st Street · (917) 684-9424
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

335 East 51st Street, New York, NY 10022
Midtown East

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 8-D · Avail. now

$3,300

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
recently renovated
doorman
lobby
New to the market, this extra large one bedroom, perched on the 8th floor, is available for rent! Bathed in natural light from the south, one immediately feels at home in this spacious and well lit apartment. Featuring 5 great closets, oversized windows, and a newly renovated bathroom, this unit stands out among similarly priced apartments in the neighborhood.Set on a beautiful, tree lined street in Turtle Bay, The Senate East is a full service amenity filled condominium. Amenities include a 24-hour doorman, on-site resident manager, laundry facilities, and a newly renovated lobby. Centrally located, one has easy access to fabulous shopping, dining, and nightlife with easy access to the 6, E, and M trains. This apartment will not last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 335 East 51st Street have any available units?
335 East 51st Street has a unit available for $3,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 335 East 51st Street have?
Some of 335 East 51st Street's amenities include on-site laundry, recently renovated, and doorman. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 335 East 51st Street currently offering any rent specials?
335 East 51st Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 335 East 51st Street pet-friendly?
No, 335 East 51st Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 335 East 51st Street offer parking?
No, 335 East 51st Street does not offer parking.
Does 335 East 51st Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 335 East 51st Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 335 East 51st Street have a pool?
No, 335 East 51st Street does not have a pool.
Does 335 East 51st Street have accessible units?
No, 335 East 51st Street does not have accessible units.
Does 335 East 51st Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 335 East 51st Street does not have units with dishwashers.
