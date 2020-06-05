All apartments in New York
Last updated June 15 2020 at 2:40 PM

335 EAST 38TH STREET

335 East 38th Street · No Longer Available
Location

335 East 38th Street, New York, NY 10016
Murray Hill

Amenities

garage
pool
doorman
conference room
valet service
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
conference room
doorman
parking
pool
garage
valet service
Amazing 2 bedroom, 2 bath with fully equipped eat-in kitchen open to the living room and dining room. It has spectacular views from the 55th floor facing south, east and west. The building is a class "A" doorman- full service condominium with a state of the art health club, swimming pool, children's play room, conference room, valet, garage, private drive and park. (the health club is temporarily closed due to the corona virus and there are currently no reported incidents in the building. The management company is taking extra precautions. The apt. has everything any one would need for the comforts of home, linens, dishes, cookware, etc.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 335 EAST 38TH STREET have any available units?
335 EAST 38TH STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 335 EAST 38TH STREET have?
Some of 335 EAST 38TH STREET's amenities include garage, pool, and doorman. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 335 EAST 38TH STREET currently offering any rent specials?
335 EAST 38TH STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 335 EAST 38TH STREET pet-friendly?
No, 335 EAST 38TH STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 335 EAST 38TH STREET offer parking?
Yes, 335 EAST 38TH STREET does offer parking.
Does 335 EAST 38TH STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 335 EAST 38TH STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 335 EAST 38TH STREET have a pool?
Yes, 335 EAST 38TH STREET has a pool.
Does 335 EAST 38TH STREET have accessible units?
No, 335 EAST 38TH STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 335 EAST 38TH STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 335 EAST 38TH STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
