335 EAST 38TH STREET

Amenities

Amazing 2 bedroom, 2 bath with fully equipped eat-in kitchen open to the living room and dining room. It has spectacular views from the 55th floor facing south, east and west. The building is a class "A" doorman- full service condominium with a state of the art health club, swimming pool, children's play room, conference room, valet, garage, private drive and park. (the health club is temporarily closed due to the corona virus and there are currently no reported incidents in the building. The management company is taking extra precautions. The apt. has everything any one would need for the comforts of home, linens, dishes, cookware, etc.