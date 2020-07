Amenities

This beautiful over-sized studio has a sunken living room, beamed ceilings, open galley windowed kitchen, separate dining area, gorgeous dark wood floors with matching blinds, separate sleeping area with an amazing murphy bed that turns into a huge bookcase! A very unique custom-designed sleeping area, a separate office nook, a renovated bathroom and massive walk-in closet and an additional coat closet. This is a very special unit that rarely comes available!