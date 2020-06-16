333 W 57th St

Amenities

Furnished Only, Building does not allow short-term leases. One year minimum. 502 is a large, beautifully furnished studio with plenty of closet space, a spacious windowed galley kitchen and a dining gallery. The apartment has a step-down living area, hardwood floors and beamed ceilings. Building amenities include a 24 hour fitness center, two roof decks with gas grills, a garden, 24 hour doorman, porters, handyman and a live-in super. Entrances on both 57th and 58th Streets allow easy access to Central Park, the Time Warner Center (and Whole Foods) and multiple bus and subway lines at Columbus Circle Station. Application - $450, Credit/Background Check $125 per applicant, $200 Move-in Fee, $500 refundable Move-in Deposit.