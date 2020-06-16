All apartments in New York
Find more places like 333 W 57th St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
333 W 57th St
Last updated May 11 2020 at 9:00 AM

333 W 57th St

333 West 57th Street · (917) 446-6665
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Hell's Kitchen
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

333 West 57th Street, New York, NY 10019
Hell's Kitchen

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 502 · Avail. now

$2,950

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
24hr gym
doorman
bbq/grill
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
doorman
24hr gym
bbq/grill
Furnished Only, Building does not allow short-term leases. One year minimum. 502 is a large, beautifully furnished studio with plenty of closet space, a spacious windowed galley kitchen and a dining gallery. The apartment has a step-down living area, hardwood floors and beamed ceilings. Building amenities include a 24 hour fitness center, two roof decks with gas grills, a garden, 24 hour doorman, porters, handyman and a live-in super. Entrances on both 57th and 58th Streets allow easy access to Central Park, the Time Warner Center (and Whole Foods) and multiple bus and subway lines at Columbus Circle Station. Application - $450, Credit/Background Check $125 per applicant, $200 Move-in Fee, $500 refundable Move-in Deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 333 W 57th St have any available units?
333 W 57th St has a unit available for $2,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 333 W 57th St have?
Some of 333 W 57th St's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and 24hr gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 333 W 57th St currently offering any rent specials?
333 W 57th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 333 W 57th St pet-friendly?
No, 333 W 57th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 333 W 57th St offer parking?
No, 333 W 57th St does not offer parking.
Does 333 W 57th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 333 W 57th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 333 W 57th St have a pool?
No, 333 W 57th St does not have a pool.
Does 333 W 57th St have accessible units?
No, 333 W 57th St does not have accessible units.
Does 333 W 57th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 333 W 57th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 333 W 57th St?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Parc East
240 E 27th St
New York, NY 10016
The Octagon
888 Main St
New York, NY 10044
445
445 W 35th St
New York, NY 10018
1160 Fifth Avenue
1160 5th Ave
New York, NY 10029
12 East 86th Street
12 East 86th Street
New York, NY 10028
Parc Coliseum
228 W 71st St
New York, NY 10023
Murray Hill Tower
245 E 40th St
New York, NY 10016
The Sutton Collection - 404/405 East 55 Street
404 East 55th Street
New York, NY 10022

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity