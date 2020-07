Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly stainless steel hot tub

Please kindly read through the entire listing for the best customer service.



Welcome home to the lowest-priced option in the area with these features!



APARTMENT FEATURES:

- Located on the SECOND floor

- Each bedroom fits a queen bed

- TWO spa-like bathrooms

- Washer/dryer IN the apartment

- Stainless steel appliances including dishwasher

- Spacious living room

- Intercom system

- Pet-friendly

- Great super



NEIGHBORHOOD FEATURES:

- Amazing restaurants and nightlife

- A few blocks to the major train lines (L, 6, N/R/W)

- Located between 1st and 2nd Avenues



