333 East 49th Street

on-site laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage gym concierge

Unit Amenities extra storage patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly concierge doorman gym on-site laundry parking bike storage garage internet access

No fee! Photos and floor plan of the actual apartment. Available now! Lease break opportunity in a desirable Midtown East building. The apartment has been unoccupied since February 6. You may assume the current lease for 3 months, or sign a brand new 12 month lease at the advertised price of $3,925. Move right in! Easy approval process.



This oversized one-bedroom faces South and has great closet space, with additional storage available in the building. The windowed kitchen is spacious enough for two to cook comfortably with ample counter and cabinet space. The sizable bedroom features a double-wide closet, plus the extra-large closet in the entryway, and an additional linen closet.



This luxury post-war doorman building is located between First and Second Avenue in a wonderful Midtown East neighborhood. The pet-friendly building features a full-time concierge, viewing atrium garden, a complementary fitness center, laundry room, housekeeping services, and high-speed Internet access. There is a beautiful rooftop sun deck, a bike room, common storage space, and a full-service parking garage.



Close to all Midtown East conveniences including Whole Foods, new Trader Joe's (coming in 2020), Equinox, SoulCycle, and all of the great restaurants at 3rd Avenue. Easy commute to anywhere in the city with E, M, 6 lines just moments away.