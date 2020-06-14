333 East 45th Street

Amenities

Enjoy this magnificently renovated NO FEE one bedroom apartment. Located in the Lausanne - a well-maintained doorman building steps from the United Nations -, this 23rd floor apartment features polished lacquer cabinets, top-of-the-line stainless steel appliances, (dishwasher, refrigerator, microwave and stove) quartz countertops with breakfast bar and stunning lightly stained wood floors throughout.



The open kitchen layout flows into the living room while the northeast facing wall of windows has sweeping views of the United Nations and beyond. Luxuriate in the bedroom, which accommodates up to a king-size bed and additional furniture.



And don't worry about storage, the residence has three generously sized closets. Come and see this gorgeous apartment and make it your new home! NO Pets. Apartment is currently occupied and available for April 1st move-in. Will need 24 hour notice to show for private viewing appointment.