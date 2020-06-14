All apartments in New York
Last updated June 9 2020 at 4:38 PM

333 East 45th Street

333 East 45th Street · (917) 664-0657 ext. 4366
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

333 East 45th Street, New York, NY 10017
Midtown East

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 23-D · Avail. now

$3,600

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
doorman
parking
garage
Enjoy this magnificently renovated NO FEE one bedroom apartment. Located in the Lausanne - a well-maintained doorman building steps from the United Nations -, this 23rd floor apartment features polished lacquer cabinets, top-of-the-line stainless steel appliances, (dishwasher, refrigerator, microwave and stove) quartz countertops with breakfast bar and stunning lightly stained wood floors throughout.

The open kitchen layout flows into the living room while the northeast facing wall of windows has sweeping views of the United Nations and beyond. Luxuriate in the bedroom, which accommodates up to a king-size bed and additional furniture.

And don't worry about storage, the residence has three generously sized closets. Come and see this gorgeous apartment and make it your new home! NO Pets. Apartment is currently occupied and available for April 1st move-in. Will need 24 hour notice to show for private viewing appointment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 333 East 45th Street have any available units?
333 East 45th Street has a unit available for $3,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 333 East 45th Street have?
Some of 333 East 45th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 333 East 45th Street currently offering any rent specials?
333 East 45th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 333 East 45th Street pet-friendly?
No, 333 East 45th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 333 East 45th Street offer parking?
Yes, 333 East 45th Street does offer parking.
Does 333 East 45th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 333 East 45th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 333 East 45th Street have a pool?
No, 333 East 45th Street does not have a pool.
Does 333 East 45th Street have accessible units?
No, 333 East 45th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 333 East 45th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 333 East 45th Street has units with dishwashers.
