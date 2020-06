Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony gym basketball court bbq/grill bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities basketball court gym bbq/grill

Welcome to Apartment 6B at the Pascal Condominium! This south facing one bedroom apartment features a kitchen with open breakfast bar and quartz counter tops; an in-unit washer and dryer; a gorgeously appointed bathroom with a deep soaking tub and rainfall shower head; a large bedroom; and sunlight beaming in throughout the day. The building has a roof deck, gym, half basketball court and a communal grill.